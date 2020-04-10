Mark Levin Reveals Questions He Would Like The Coronavirus Task Force To Answer

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

“Life, freedom and Levin“Host Mark Levin told Fox News'”Hannity“Thursday night he had a series of” worrying “questions for Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

“They tell you to kill yourself. How long are we supposed to kill you until?” asked Levin, who made it clear that he was not questioning the sincerity of Fauci and Birx’s efforts to fight the virus.

“What happens after we finish hiding?” Levin continued. “Doesn’t that mean that millions of people never got the virus because they managed to squat? Doesn’t it mean that millions of people will be very likely to get it to contract or to contract it the first time? They do not develop immunity.

“Tens of millions of Americans, as a result of this mitigation on which Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx are focusing, will not have developed immunity against this.”

Levin then spoke directly to Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), asking why he told the public that the coronavirus could be “seasonal”.“

“Don’t you really mean that mitigation today is eliminating the collective immunity that this society needs to kill the virus largely once and for all?” asked the conservative radio host. “Isn’t that why you say,” In the future, won’t you shake hands? “Aren’t you really saying,` `Don’t touch surfaces, doorknobs, table tops in the future, ” because you know shaking hands is good if two people had the virus, but if someone has it and nobody has it, the virus will obviously travel? “

Levin added that the mitigation strategy ignores the economic impact of the virus, telling host Sean Hannity that the widely held assumption among politicians and medical experts is that the business world cannot “walk and chew gum at the same time”.

“Why don’t you issue directives to the states and localities that help them [stay open]? The [are] thousands of small and medium businesses … that can mitigate and stay open, “he said.

Levin said there would be great damage done to the United States as a whole if medical experts and governors with strict restrictions observed “ten [to] 25 percent unemployment “is climbing in their states.

“Do you follow the number of people who could have lived without the directive against so-called elective surgery? People with heart disease, cancer, diabetes, etc.? What is the number of suicides recorded in February and March until now? “We have no idea,” added the former Reagan justice ministry official.

“How many people who had coronavirus live today because they used hydroxychloroquine? Are they following this up? They were very ambiguous about it, I think that is a very good question . “

Turning to Birx’s highly publicized infection modeling, Levin said he wanted to ask the former army doctor if she had used the same model since the start of the contagion.

“You said in 20 days that 1.5 to 2.1 million people could have died without mitigation,” he said. “A week ago, you said 100,000 to 240,000. Now about 60,000. There is something wrong with the model, not just the data. And you say it is due to one of the reasons that has gone down significantly. Maybe. “

However, Levin noted that Trump and his task force are not responsible for restricting trade beyond issuing social distancing recommendations, including avoiding gatherings of more than ten people.

“To be clear,” said Levin, “President Trump hasn’t closed a single company, the governors have done it.”

Earlier this week, Levin criticized Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf, whose strict stay-at-home order led a 19-year-old woman to obtain a ticket for more than $ 200 while taking a “Sunday Drive” near her home.

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday later the quote had dropped, filing a memo stating that the ticket “did not serve the interests of justice,” according to the Harrisburg Patriot-News.

On “Hannity,” Levin also spoke to the so-called “Maduro Republicans & Democrats” in Congress, which uses deficit spending to help unemployed Americans.

“Can you name a country, today or in the past, that has grown and created jobs through massive deficit spending?” He asked. “I can name 20 who haven’t. Cut it, bring people back to work, open these states, these companies can walk and chew gum at the same time, that’s it!”