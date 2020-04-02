Mars breaks record for gun background checks in coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

the FBI has performed over 3.7 million background checks on Americans buying pistols as part of the National Instant Criminal Background Check (NICS) system in March, smashing the previous record as Americans arm themselves amid growing fears coronavirus pandemic.

The NICS system completed 3,740,688 background checks in March, 33% more than the previous record of more than 2.8 million set in February. February’s figures represented a 34% increase from the same period in 2019. The NICS system has not performed less than 2 million background checks in a month since September 2018.

previous reports noted a surge in sales of firearms and ammunition as the coronavirus pandemic quickly reached the top of American consciousness last month. March background check figures marked a 41% increase from March 2019.

Not all firearm sales involve a background check, which means that NICS numbers are not a direct indicator of total firearm sales.

But FBI figures released Wednesday highlight the surge in demand for firearms since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to widespread closings of businesses, house arrest orders issued by the government and killed more than 5,000 Americans – with the White House predicting a possible death toll between 100,000 and 240,000.

Brady United, a gun control group, has spoken out against increased gun sales and a number of state governments have declared firearm retailers a business ” essentials “which can remain open despite orders closing most other businesses that do not provide essentials such as food or medicine. He blames pro-gun and pro-second amendment organizations for panicking Americans about the virus as a way to increase sales of guns.

“Because of fears over the National Rifle Association (NRA) and other groups in the gun industry, we saw more federal background checks launched at Marcy 2020 than any other recorded,” said the Brady’s president, Kris Brown, in a statement. “This windfall for the gun industry’s profits is a threat to public safety and is even more troubling given the recent Trump administration directives that gun stores should be designated as” essential “and stay open during this crisis.”

The NRA has defended both the ability of gun stories to remain open during the coronavirus pandemic and the rush of Americans to buy guns because they fear how long home orders and closings will last. government-mandated companies, and how badly the pandemic is going to happen. He even filed a lawsuit against California regarding a policy allowing local law enforcement to determine if gun shops are “essential”, alleging that the authorization of such closures is an unacceptable violation of the Second Amendment. .

“Nothing is more important than the ability to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially in times of uncertainty,” Amy Hunter, director of public relations for the NRA, Told Fox News. “The NRA remains vigilant as anti-gun lawmakers attempt to exploit the pandemic to continue gun control. We will take all necessary steps to ensure that the American people can defend their families.”

Hollie McKay of Fox News contributed to this report.