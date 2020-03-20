Sen. Marsha blackburn, R-Tenn., Dynamited Thursday Chinakey monopoly pharmaceutical ingredients that the United States continues to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Blackburn qualified China’s threats to plunge the United States into a “mighty sea of ​​coronaviruses” by denying access to essential drugs a national security and public health problem.

“Relying on foreign countries like China for example for our pharmaceutical supply chain can lead us to critical shortages,” she said.

In a bipartisan effort, Blackburn and Senator Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Are lobbying for legislation to reduce the United States’ dependence on abroad and increase domestic drug production.

“It is time that we ensure a regular supply of vital medicines when we need them most,” said Blackburn. “Our ability to receive these life-saving drugs should not depend on the mood of the day for tyrant leaders around the world.”

Beijing recently alluded that it could refuse drugs against the American coronavirus by imposing controls on pharmaceutical exports. China maintains a grip on the global supply chain. Although the United States is a world leader in research, much of the manufacturing of vital medicines has moved overseas.

The global coronavirus pandemic started in the Chinese city of Wuhan and spread around the world, killing more than 9,800 people and infecting more than 242,000 others.

China has tried to redefine itself as before from the coronavirus curve after months of muzzled responses and to silence the doctors who triggered early alarms about the disease.

Ronn Blitzer and Barnini Chakraborty of Fox News contributed to this report.