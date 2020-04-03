Martha McSally Says WHO Boss Should Resign For “Hiding” Chinese Coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The World Health Organization “covers” China amid coronavirus epidemic – its leader must therefore leave, said a US senator on Thursday.

Senator Martha McSally, R-Ariz., Called on WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to step down during an appearance on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria.”

McSally told the host Maria Bartiromo that under the leadership of Tedros, 55, an Ethiopian politician who has headed the global health entity since 2017, the WHO has not adequately overseen China’s reporting of the epidemic’s data coronavirus, which, in early Friday, had sickened more than a million people worldwide, with 200,000 recoveries, and killed more than 53,000 people.

In the United States, the virus has sickened more than 245,000 people and killed more than 5,000 people.

Numerous reports have alleged that Chinese authorities had underreported the number of cases in their country, where the outbreak occurred, negatively affecting the way other nations, including the United States, were able to prepare for the pandemic.

“I never trusted a communist,” said McSally on Thursday, referring to the Chinese. “And their concealment of the virus that caused them to cause unnecessary deaths in America and around the world.

“WHO must stop covering them,” she said. “I think Dr. Tedros should resign. We must take action to resolve this problem. It’s just irresponsible, it’s unreasonable what they did here while people died around the world. “

McSally, 54, former member of the United States House, was appointed to the Senate following the resignation of former US senator John Kyl, a longtime senator who joined the body by appointment after the death of the United States senator John McCain in 2018.

Contacted Thursday, Tarik Jašarević, WHO spokesperson, did not directly respond to McSally’s remarks, Politico reportedbut said the organization expects members to “report data in a timely and accurate manner”.

“Joining WHO and signing the International Health Regulations both entails a responsibility to prioritize public health, nationally and internationally, not only because global health standards say so, but because two are inextricably linked, as this global pandemic made clear to the world, “said Jašarević.

Speaking in Geneva on Wednesday, Tedros told reporters he was “deeply concerned” about “the rapid escalation and global spread” of the virus.

“Over the past five weeks, we have seen almost exponential growth in the number of new cases, reaching almost all countries, territories and areas,” said Tedros.

Although scientists have learned “a huge amount” about the virus in the past few months – after “almost nothing” learned about it after the initial epidemic in Wuhan, China, he noted – the number unknowns related to the virus, including its “behavior”, makes it even more difficult to control the epidemic.

Last month, Tedros congratulated President Trump for his management of the novel coronavirus epidemic and said the president “is taking responsibility” to lead the US response to the pandemic.

Tedros said he and Trump recently spoke and that the president “is doing everything he can.”

“I believe that this type of political commitment and political leadership can bring about change or stop the pandemic,” said Tedros.

Thursday, the political analyst Ian Bremmer accused the WHO of “carrying a lot of water for China” in recent years, saying the organization wants access “and they want the funding.”

Bremmer made his remarks during an appearance on the podcast “Fox News Rundown”.

Madeline Farber, Victor Garcia and Barnini Chakraborty of Fox News contributed to this story.