Mary Anne Marsh: in the Biden-Sanders debate, solutions win and revolution loses

When the engine starts a debate focused on coughing coronavirus was not former Vice President Joe Biden’s best decision, he used the right strategy in his first face-to-face confrontation with Senator Bernie Sanders on Sunday evening, making solutions against a revolution.

Biden spoke to coronavirus crisis and every topic discussed with real answers to the current challenges we face today. In contrast, Sanders missed the target by relying on his original speech on a revolution to change healthcare and other important aspects of American society.

With a very good performance, Biden was clearly the winner of the debate between the Democratic presidential candidates.

SANDERS ATTACKS A BIDEN RECORD LIKE A PERSONAL DEBATE MAKES PERSONAL: “DON’T LAUGH, JOE”

Yes, many titles will focus on Biden’s commitment to choosing a woman as vice president vice president. He also made the news by pledging to put an African American woman on the Supreme Court if he became president.

But it was the stark contrast between Biden and Sanders, and by extension with President Trump, that really mattered in the debate.

Biden’s commitments to female appointments were historically and politically significant. It was also a good idea to make sure there was a title or two, in case the evening didn’t go well. But Biden not only made the headlines – he also performed well.

The former vice president provided details throughout the debate – whether dealing with the worsening coronavirus crisis by adding more hospital beds or deploying soldiers to help emergency response. He showed that he knew what to do in the face of the pandemic, as well as a whole range of other topics.

Sanders has rarely tackled a problem head-on with a solution. Instead, he relied on his well-worn campaign rhetoric or parts of his case – in particular his often-repeated desire to reform the health care system with “Medicare-for-all”.

In contrast, Biden has done a great job in defending the Obama administration bailouts that saved the economy and prevented the Great Recession from becoming a depression. He pointed out that many of the very people Sanders constantly claims to represent – blue-collar workers, small business owners and hourly workers – would have been the most injured if Sanders had succeeded and thwarted the bailout.

The background to this debate was clear before it opened. Biden is the alleged Democratic candidate with what looks like an insurmountable head of delegation. He is expected to defeat Sanders in the next primaries and win the party’s presidential nomination.

In this first and perhaps only one-on-one debate of Sanders-Biden (if Sanders ends his campaign earlier), Sanders tried to get commitments from Biden to support his policies and move to the left.

Sanders foreshadowed his strategy in remarks he made following his losses last Tuesday in a series of primaries.

But Biden outstripped Sanders by announcing before the debate that he supported free public college tuition fees for any family with an income below $ 125,000.

In preparation for the November elections, each candidate has pledged to support and campaign for the other if their competitor becomes the Democratic presidential candidate.

Sanders loves Biden, who will advance party unity efforts. Biden has always treated Sanders well since the day Sanders entered the Senate.

It also allowed for a much better debate and allowed viewers to focus on the marked policy differences between the two candidates.

At the end of the debate, you saw the differences between Biden and Sanders. But you can also see the differences between Biden and Trump. And a debate between them could be complicated.

WINNER: Joe Biden

Having a discussion focused on the coronavirus without an audience was the best idea of ​​the evening. This allowed everyone to see how Sanders, Biden and Trump were responding to the pandemic.

Add to that the strong and aggressive performance of Biden throughout and that made him the clear winner.

Based on his experience in the Obama White House and his long service in the Senate, Biden repeatedly offered specific details on how to solve the problems, highlighting his previous experience by doing the same and showing voters that he could do the job.

In an exchange, Biden got straight to the point by focusing on “Medicare-for-all” and the coronavirus, showing viewers that proselytizing for single-payer government health insurance is not the answer.

“It has nothing to do with whether or not you have an insurance policy,” said Biden. “It’s a crisis. We are at war against a virus. We are at war against a virus. It has nothing to do with co-payment or anything. “

Biden has repeatedly said that now is not the time for a revolution because we need to fix the problems immediately. He then pointed out that Sanders still hadn’t said how much “Medicare-for-all” would cost.

Sanders knows he will not be the candidate and you can see it in his debating performance. This does not mean that he will not continue to try to involve Biden in his positions.

Biden really hit the nail on the head when it comes to BidenCare leveraging ObamaCare to fight healthcare and the coronavirus pandemic, and reminding viewers in a very personal way of its own experience of healthcare crises. His first wife and daughter died in a car accident in 1972 and his son Beau died in 2015 of brain cancer.

The former vice president noted that most people want hope in the face of a health crisis.

Biden put it all together during a night when our country is facing one of its biggest challenges in the coronavirus pandemic. If he can keep playing for the next eight months like he did on Sunday night, then Trump will have an even bigger challenge to stay in the White House.

LOSER: Bernie Sanders

With what seems like an insurmountable hill of delegates to climb, Sanders has entered the debate looking like the loser of the nomination contest. Thus, Sanders ‘strategy in the debate was to get Biden to move to the left and endorse Sanders’ proposals for health care, climate change, immigration and other issues.

But Sanders failed to push Biden as far to the left as the Vermont senator would have liked. In addition, Sanders’ reluctance to commit to choosing a running mate gave us a window into him and his campaign, which was not a winner.

Sanders was effective in reminding viewers of the votes Biden has taken in the past that don’t look good today.

As a senator in 1996, Biden voted for the Defense of Marriage Act, which prohibited the federal government from recognizing same-sex unions for the purpose of federal benefits. Also as a senator, he voted in 2002 to give President George W. Bush the right to take military action against Iraq, voted for the Hyde Amendment which prohibits the use of federal funds to pay for abortions. , except to save the woman’s life or if the pregnancy results from rape or incest, and voted for legislation that would make declaring bankruptcy more difficult.

Sanders voted against all of the above measures and sought to use the old votes against Biden in their debate on Sunday evening.

But even that effort failed when Biden retaliated by reminding everyone that Sanders had voted against the Brady Act gun control legislation five times and had voted to protect gun manufacturers from prosecution. .

In addition, Sanders never answered Biden’s question about why he voted against sanctions against Russia for interfering in our 2016 presidential election.

While Sanders may have gained a few points in these exchanges, he lost the debate.

Finally, Sanders at one point taught Biden that Biden would be a weak candidate against Trump because he could not arouse the enthusiasm of voters. Biden broke through this argument by noting that he increased turnout and broke records in the primaries while Sanders exceeded it by more than two to one in some competitions.

