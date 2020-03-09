Mary Anne Marsh: Tuesday’s Michigan primary will answer questions about the Biden-Sanders match

What year this week has been.

So what have we learned about the Democratic nomination Super Tuesday? Anything can happen – and it will happen.

Last week I wrote, “The fact is Joe BidenThe firewall must become spontaneous combustion in 14 states to stay close to Super Tuesday. “

And it did.

This is the only explanation of where Biden is today. In a victory like no other, Biden won 10 of the 14 states with no money, organization, television commercials or even a campaign appearance in some cases. He now leads the Democratic nomination race with 664 delegates versus 573 for Bernie Sanders – an advantage of 91 delegates. At the same time in 2016, Hillary Clinton was 53 delegates ahead of Sanders on the nomination path.

Biden’s high-speed journey from the Red Code to redemption put him in a position to win the Democratic nomination … in the space of 12 days. I have expressed serious concerns about Biden’s ability as a candidate and his chance to become a candidate. It has not changed. But, looking at the map and the calculations, there’s no denying that Biden could do it very soon.

The Super Tuesday competitions that propelled Biden to victory were partly the Obama coalition, which won the White House twice, and partly the 2018 coalition, which won the House of the Democrats. The Obama coalition was fueled by African-American and white voters trained in college. The 2018 coalition retained these voters and added women, as well as moderate and conservative voters. The latter is the most interesting and potential threat to Trump in the general election.

On Super Tuesday in Virginia, the moderate and conservative voters who voted increased by 15%, a state that broke its 2008 presidential turnout with Obama on the ballot. In Massachusetts, there was a six point increase in moderate and conservative voters which led to a win for Biden and a third place for Warren. In Tennessee, there was a three point increase and a two point increase in Alabama and Texas. Biden won each of these states on Super Tuesday.

If Biden didn’t win Michigan, then was Super Tuesday an aberration? Can Sanders get enough votes in Ann Arbor and other university towns in the state?

In addition, we can see a ceiling for Sanders. In 2016, in a head-to-head race with Clinton, Sanders was the beneficiary of the anti-Clinton vote which could be a more important factor than what had been achieved before. This is not the case in 2020. In addition, Sanders’ failure to attract younger voters or to attract the votes of African Americans hurts him against Biden and that was clear on Super Tuesday.

The March primary contests could tell us a lot, as a number of these states will import in November. And at the top of the list is Michigan.

Michigan primary on Tuesday has 125 delegates to win. It’s a state that Sanders won in 2016 primary that gave Trump an electoral college advantage in 2020. African-American voters, women and the working class will determine the outcome in November’s primary and general elections and questions abound. For example, can Biden piece together this winning Super Tuesday coalition in Michigan for another victory?

Wayne County, which is home to Detroit, is a key to any Democrat, and especially Biden, with a treasure trove of African American voters. The suburbs of Detroit and Michigan are populated by white voters who helped elect women as governor, attorney general, and secretary of state in 2018. Auto workers and working-class voters Who were beaten by the 2008 financial crisis and saved by the bailout, only to be hit again by Trump’s trade wars and tariffs, are also worth noting. Will they vote for Sanders again? Go with Biden? Or do you sit outside?

If Biden didn’t win Michigan, then was Super Tuesday an aberration? Can Sanders repeat his 2016 victory with working class voters and without an anti-Clinton vote? Can Sanders get enough votes in Ann Arbor and other university towns in the state? Will Muslim voters in places like Dearborn help Sanders offset Biden’s advantage with African-Americans?

The answers to these questions will tell us a lot about the Democratic nomination and the general election.

We know the only thing that matters to Democrats is to beat Trump. On Super Tuesday, voters decided that Biden was the one who could do it. This Tuesday, Michigan will tell us a lot about whether Biden is the candidate to beat Trump on the first Tuesday in November.

