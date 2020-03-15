Maryland Democrats continue education bill as legislative session may end early due to coronavirus

Democrats in the Maryland Senate moves forward with effort to pass controversial and costly education bill as uncertainty hangs over Annapolis with legislators wondering if their session can be ended early due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Following Thursday’s declaration of a public health emergency by Republican Governor Larry Hogan, the state Senate – while the legislature has yet to pass its mandatory budget – continued to move forward with the “Plan for the future of Maryland“The bill is based on recommendations from the Kirwan Commission, a 26-member group that has prescribed huge increases in school spending. This spending, totaling more than $ 30 billion, would be binding on state and local governments. local authorities if the State Senate adopts its amendment version of the bill and the State Chamber of Delegates signs it.

The bill would then go to Hogan’s office for signing, but Democrats have a veto-majority in both chambers of the state legislature. It was adopted at second reading in the Senate on Saturday and should see a vote at third reading on Sunday, a step that would take the bill to a step requiring the House of Delegates to approve it as adopted by the Senate or both bodies. to come up with a compromise bill. The State Senate also advanced two Saturday tax increases that would help fund the education bill.

The decision to advance the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future bill comes after a statement by Senate President Bill Ferguson and Speaker of the House of Commons Adrienne Jones last week reported by WTOP, stressed the need for legislators to focus on moving “critical bills in an expedited manner”.

Republican state senator and minority whip Stephen Hershey has criticized the measures to push the tax hikes and spending hikes that accompany the Kirwan bill.

“I think it’s somewhat irresponsible due to panic and economic uncertainty again not only in the state but also nationally and globally,” he told Fox News. “Going forward with a bill that requires $ 32 billion in spending is a bit irresponsible.”

The huge potential increase in spending shocked Republicans, and Hogan panoramic the plan as a damaging tax hike. The Washington Post, in a editorial, said that Kirwan’s plan for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is to “just spend more without tackling the inherent problems or insisting on real responsibility”.

All of this comes as other state legislatures in the country are closing and Maryland lawmakers have no idea what the rest of their session will be like. They are only bound by the Constitution to adopt a budget, and after that they could either end their session as scheduled, which should end on April 6, end the session soon after the budget is passed – potentially at some point in the coming week – or take a break temporarily and come back later to end the session.

In a WBAL radio appearance on Friday, Maryland comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democrat, warned lawmakers against taking measures that would put Maryland taxpayers to the test.

“Annapolis, for some reason, is in a bubble right now, and people are rushing to raise – if you can believe it – taxes by the billions,” said Franchot, “as if the house was not collapsing around us right now because of the impact of the coronavirus on our state’s economy. “

Franchot said Thursday, according to the Baltimore sun, That the coronavirus can have a “significant, if not historic” impact on the state’s economy. Also according to the Sun, Andrew Schaufele, director of the Bureau of Revenue Estimates, said the state could be heading for a “prolonged and widespread recession”.

Franchot continued when he appeared on the radio on Friday: “I would like to hit, hit, hit the bubble that is currently above Annapolis and say,” Look, the world has changed in recent days. You are perhaps the biggest proponents of education. – we are all – in the world. But you have to take a time out. It is the worst possible time to vote for higher taxes. “”

Hershey says the state should suspend any major increases in taxes or expenses and come back to them once it becomes clear what the real effects of the coronavirus will be.

“I think at this point we should take a full break on this, reevaluate the whole education proposal and see where we come from … the revenue estimates, and let’s go ahead “I can’t believe they would really even consider getting through all types of taxes during this time of uncertainty.”

Fox News did not receive a response to a request for comment to the President of the Senate of Maryland, Democrat Bill Ferguson. However, Ferguson previously championed spending increases as part of the Kirwan plan, if necessary.

“It’s going to cost more than what we spend today,” said Ferguson, according to Maryland Matters, a website that covers Maryland politics. “It is a fact and a reality and it is something that we must recognize. I think what we see before us is not just a short term investment, it is a long term investment that will reap in the long run, not just in our academic performance, but also in our economic productivity. “

A measure that was added to the education bill would reign in the increase in spending on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future bill on Saturday if revenue estimates are 7.5% lower than estimates for the year instead of indexing the increase in spending per student to inflation.

Hogan said in a statement on Friday that lawmakers should focus only on “the measures immediately necessary to protect the public health and safety of the Marylanders”, including the budget, confirming a new state police chief and adopting emergency legislation that deals directly with coronavirus.

Both chambers of the Legislative Assembly have also passed bills related to access to health care during the coronavirus crisis.

“It is impossible at this time to know how long this public health emergency will continue,” said Hogan, “and it is essential that legislators take immediate action in case this rapidly changing situation forces them to adjourn immediately “.

A joint declaration a group of largely liberal organizations also urged lawmakers to “quickly take a break” after “taking emergency measures to deal with the public health crisis and the state budget”.