Maryland Governor Hogan says he listens to scientists, not Trump, for coronavirus

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan disagrees with President TrumpThe affirmation of the “Open and just looking forward to Easter.”

Hogan, a Republican, backed down from the president’s hopeful assertion last week that at least parts of the country could function as usual in two weeks – saying at the time “Maryland will be more like New York “.

“The message is not helpful,” Hogan said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday” about the president’s comments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. “The governors are on the front lines, trying to keep people at home for everything, but very essential things like going out to get food or prescriptions or basic things; you know, in order for them to survive, then we got messages saying that everything was fine and you had to get back to normal. It creates conflict and it hurts. “

Hogan added, “We don’t want people to be afraid, but we want them to take it seriously and want, you know, the facts to be known. So we will follow the doctors and the scientists. “

Hogan’s comments come as Maryland saw a sharp increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus over the weekend, including 66 residents in a nursing home. While the number of people infected with the contagion in Maryland is still much less than in New York – currently the epicenter of the epidemic with more than 53,000 people infected – Hogan has announced that the number of deaths in the State linked to the virus has doubled to 10 and there are now approximately 2,000 cases of the pathogen in the Washington, DC, Capitol area, which includes Maryland and Virginia.

“It took the National Capital Region almost three weeks to go from 0 to 1,000 cases of COVID-19,” said Hogan on Saturday. “It took the region three days to go from 1,000 to 2,000 cases in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. It is a rapidly evolving and escalating emergency that now surrounds the national capital. “

While most coronavirus news focuses on New York – which accounts for more than 40% of all coronavirus cases in the United States – the virus is also starting to hit other parts of the country hard. Cities like Chicago, New Orleans, Detroit and Los Angeles have seen a recent surge in infections, and as the virus spreads – and access to tests is still difficult to obtain in parts of the country – authorities say things will get worse before they happen again. better.

“I think the virus will dictate the schedule and we will follow the advice of scientists and doctors,” said Hogan. “The big pinch point that everyone faces both federally and in all states is this lack of equipment that we need. It’s a lack of testing, a lack of fans, a lack of masks and pads and protective gear. It is a serious problem across the country with which we are all grappling. “