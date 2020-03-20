Maryland reports first death from coronavirus

The Governor of Maryland announced the state’s first death on Wednesday from the new coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The first state death occurred in a resident of Prince George’s County in his sixties who “suffered from an underlying health problem”, Press release from the office of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the first death in Maryland following the coronavirus pandemic. I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for their families and loved ones during this difficult time. As we pray for those close to him, I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state and for our nation as we face this crisis together, “he said. “We must use all possible resources at all levels of government to save lives and keep people safe.”

No further information has been provided at this time. Hogan and other state officials are scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday at 10 am where they “will provide further updates and announce further actions”.

The news comes after Oklahoma officials announced the first coronavirus death in the state on Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, the new coronavirus had infected more than 222,643 people in 151 countries and territories, causing more than 9,115 deaths. In the United States, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling more than 9,415 illnesses and at least 150 deaths.