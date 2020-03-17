Maryland to postpone primary election due to coronavirus, governor says

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that he would postpone primary elections from April 28 in Maryland to June 2, making Maryland the sixth state or territory to travel to postpone its primary among coronavirus fears.

Hogan announced at a press conference on Tuesday that he will issue a proclamation extending the election date and instructs the state election office to find a way to open the polling stations while preventing the spread of the coronavirus .

“I have two main priorities: keeping the Marylanders safe and protecting their constitutional right to vote,” said Hogan. “Yesterday we announced that gatherings of more than 50 people are banned throughout the state, and it would endanger public health to allow thousands of people to gather in places like schools and centers for elderly people who are already closed under the state of emergency. “

Hogan added: “And that would put the Marylanders at risk, particularly poll workers and electoral judges, most of whom are retired and among the most vulnerable population.”

Maryland joins Ohio, Georgia, Puerto Rico, Louisiana and Kentucky to push back its primaries.

The Maryland state legislature will also end its legislative session early Wednesday due to coronavirus problems, she announced over the weekend. It comes after Hogan and Republican lawmakers criticized Democrats for advancing with a expensive and controversial the state education bill after Hogan declared a state of emergency and as a democratic comptroller, Peter Franchot was sounding the alarm about a potential “significant, if not historic” recession in the ‘State due to coronavirus.

Hogan also mentioned the headquarters of the 7th Congress district, which was released by the death of representative Elijah Cummings, D-Md. Hogan said he had instructed the state election office to hold the April 28 special elections – in what is a highly blue neighborhood – by mail. Democratic candidate Kweisi Mfume, who occupied the seat of the 7th Congress district before Cummings, is expected to largely win this election, reclaiming a seat he held in the 1990s.

Hogan said it is important that Maryland has a representative from the 7th district, which is centered around Baltimore, in Congress.