‘Mask wars’ threaten to roll back global fight against coronavirus

When the crisis is over, there will be difficult questions to answer and explanations to seek for how so many great countries have run out of masks and other life-saving protective equipment.

For now, the western world has to face the consequences of its lack of foresight: including the unsightly “mask wars” that have pitted neighboring countries, even American states, and levels of government in a hurry to acquire – which prompts accusations of modern hacking.

The country most often accused of undermining the efforts of its allies in the so-called mask wars is the United States, which has not only attempted to halt exports of U.S.-made N95 masks to Canada and the Latin America last week, but are also accused of scuttling European bids to buy them in China and elsewhere. But it is not the only country to fend for itself.

With the outbreak of mask wars across closed western borders and alongside a total ban on the export of medical equipment, there is no hint of a unified global effort to fight the coronavirus, beyond the work of the cooperating scientists. on a possible vaccine.

Selfishness is not a surprise under the circumstances, but the apparent desperation of some of the richest countries on Earth is. It is a revelation that has rightly raised eyebrows in less fortunate regions of the world, where some are now preparing for a similar spike in cases but with a fraction of the resources.

Selfishness Strikes, Says Professor

The relentless tactics of mask wars risk aggravating this crisis for everyone. Rich countries on the front lines of the fray learned the first lessons from the vulnerability of their supply chains and their neighbors and allies. What the competition looks like when the number of people infected and killed increases further in the coming weeks is troubling to consider.

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx holds a 3M N95 mask as she and US Vice President Mike Pence visit 3M headquarters in Maplewood, Minn. The company said the administration had asked it to stop exporting medical grade masks to Canada and Latin America. (Glen Stubbe / Star Tribune via AP)

“It is normal for countries to take care of their own citizens first,” said Roland Paris, a professor of international affairs at the University of Ottawa and a former foreign policy adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

But selfishness and the lack of coordination between the main countries, he said, “are striking”. Instead of an international response, “we unfortunately see a mad rush to catch whatever is available, to hell with the other guy.”

WATCH | Trudeau slams Trump’s order to stop N95 masks in Canada:

3M says an order to keep the masks made by the company in the United States amid the shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could have humanitarian implications for the other countries it supplies. 1:58

Closest to where we are, “to hell with the other guy,” resulted in Trump ordering the 3M company from Minnesota to suspend exports of its masks to Canada and Latin America, using its authority. under the Defense Production Act. This decision caught Canada off guard, while the company rejected order.

European countries have closed their borders, some like Italy and Germany, among others, canceling deals to sell equipment to neighbors or blocking last-minute shipments.

Even more striking, the mask wars saw American buyers and others scuttling European and Brazilian agreements, some even snatching already promised shipments from other jurisdictions by outbidding them – even “on the tarmac” while the planes were about to take off. Some shipments simply disappeared.

Long-term damage

Among a number of examples, officials alleged that 200,000 masks en route to Germany had been intercepted in Bangkok to redirect them to the United States, prompting Andreas Geisel, Minister of the Interior of the State of Berlin, to call this an “act of modern piracy”. Details of the case are still unclear and the company, 3M, said it had no indication of wrongdoing. Trump insisted that there had been “no acts of piracy”.

WATCH | Can fabric masks protect you from COVID-19? Two doctors weigh:

Doctors will answer your questions about the coronavirus, including whether people should wear homemade or cloth masks when they are outside. 3.30 p.m.

Berlin Mayor Michael Müller tweeted, accusing Trump of not showing solidarity and that such actions are “inhuman and unacceptable”. The Brazilian Minister of Health described everything as “a problem of hyper-demand”.

Das Handeln of the US-Präsidenten is alles andere als solidarisch und verantwortungsvoll. Es ist unmenschlich und inakzeptabel. Die Bundesregierung muss auch at Zeiten der Corona-Pandemie gegenüber den USA auf der Einhaltung, the international Regeln bestehen. #Asset #COVID ー 19 pic.twitter.com/7WYiPCaduq & mdash;@RegBerlin

Translation of Müller’s tweet: The behavior of the American president is anything but united [promoting] and responsible. It is inhuman and unacceptable. Even at the time of the crown epidemic, the German government must insist that the United States comply with international rules.

EU officials declined to comment on the specific allegations, but called for better international cooperation.

“The time has come for international solidarity and leadership, not for isolation,” said Brice de Schietere, charge d’affaires of the EU delegation to Canada.

The behavior of everyone for themselves raises even more questions: if this fierce competition takes place on protective equipment and tests, what happens when there is a vaccine? Reports in the German press, the fact that the United States was seeking exclusive access to a possible vaccine being developed by a German company was a worrying early sign.

President Donald Trump released this week an epidemiological model predicting a pandemic death toll in the United States of between 100,000 and 2.2 million, according to public mitigation measures. (Tom Brenner / Reuters)

But even before it happens, the selfish approach could now lead to setbacks in the fight to flatten the curve and minimize the spread of the virus, says Sarah Cliffe, director of the Center on International Cooperation at New York University.

It is understandable, says Cliffe, that every country wants to protect its own citizens. But it could backfire when frontline countries “don’t get the medical equipment they need” because “the virus is more likely to spread in the future”.

WATCH | Dr. Samir Gupta explains what you should consider before putting on a COVID-19 mask:

Dr. Samir Gupta provides crucial information on wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic and what to think about before putting on a mask. 2h30

Worse, says Cliffe, fierce competition seems to echo the experience of the global food price crisis of 2007-2008 – when food prices, initially driven by droughts and rising oil prices, n ‘only really exploded on a global scale when countries started to compete store.

“When everyone does this at the same time, the unintended consequence could be to make the overall situation worse,” she said.

Naturally, the countries that have suffered the most – and waited the longest – are the poorest.

Lots of lessons

It is the same in the struggle to find and buy masks. Now the price of masks and other protective gear has also skyrocketed, with buyers in some cases offering several times the high prices offered.

During the spread of COVID-19, N95 masks became popular products in pharmacies. (Michael Wilson / CBC)

A French official compared the search for equipment abroad to a “treasure hunt”. The Spanish Minister of Health described the market as “crazy”. All of this requires a more coordinated international approach, said Cliffe.

One possibility is the rotation of the priority of global equipment to countries and regions that are at the height of their battle, “because if we help them stop the spread, it helps the countries that are next on the line. shot, “says Cliffe.

There is no indication that this will happen during this crisis. There is little evidence of great cooperation between western countries. But there have been many lessons.

The Associated Press reported that Spain, which has killed more than 130,000 people and killed more than 12,000, has launched three weekly flights to China, the world’s largest mask maker. The same report indicates that Italy uses military aircraft to secure its shipments from China and other countries.

WATCH | Premier of Ontario Doug Ford Responds To American Suppression Of Mask Exports:

Premier of Ontario Doug Ford says Canada and the United States are “stronger together” than they are separated. 1:38

The mask hysteria will lead to more permanent changes in the way countries source medical supplies, Cliffe says. Many countries and regions will realize “that they have made a mistake in being so dependent on a single global supply and that they wish, at the very least, to diversify their sources of supply to avoid this problem at the to come up”.

The European Commission is centralizing the storage of respirators, masks and other equipment to assist member states, said de Schietere, and is creating a European reserve of emergency medical equipment for the first time.

It is also considering other measures that could increase EU self-sufficiency, including the reallocation of existing factories

For Canada, the “sad lesson,” says Roland Paris, “is that we cannot count on our closest partner.” For better or worse, this lesson will guide Canada’s future decisions regarding supply chains and stocks of vital medical supplies. “