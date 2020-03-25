Masks and COVID-19: when, how and why to wear them

North American public health officials discourage healthy people from wearing masks, saying there is no evidence that they provide effective protection against the spread of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19 . But officials in Asia encourage him. And health workers here say they need masks to protect themselves and face shortages.

Confused?

Here’s a look at what public health and research officials say about who should wear a mask, how to wear it properly, and what type of protection it offers.

What are the different types of masks and what protection do they offer?

There are three main types of masks available:

N95: These are well-fitting masks that are designed to seal the nose and mouth and filter 95% of small airborne particles. They are likely to prevent the transmission of aerosolized viruses – those that are suspended as fog in the air. For this reason, they are used by health professionals in specific medical procedures that generate aerosols, such as the insertion of a breathing tube or bronchoscopy (imaging of a person’s lungs and airways), a said Dr. Mark Loeb, professor of pathology and clinic. epidemiology at McMaster University in Hamilton.

These are softer, more flexible disposable masks that are considered to be effective barriers against large droplets released from conversation, coughing or sneezing – the main way COVID-19 is probably transmitted. Reusable cloth masks: You may have seen many volunteers sew them for distribution, and some hospitals in the United States even asked for them like a last resort due to the shortage of other types of masks. However, their effectiveness has not been much studied and would depend on the type of tissue, said Dr. Michael Gardam, infectious disease specialist and chief of staff at the Humber River Hospital in Toronto. “They tend to be quite porous,” he added.

A worker inspects a finished N95 face mask while wearing a medical mask in a 2009 photo. While medical masks protect against droplets from a person who coughs or sneezes, N95 masks also protect against aerosols, which can be produced during medical procedures such as inserting a breathing tube. (Romeo Ranoco / Reuters)

What mask is recommended for health workers?

For daily medical care, the recommendations vary, said Loeb. For example, the US National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of N95 masks, but the Public Health Agency of Canada recommends a medical mask, and Ontario previously recommended N95 and now recommends medical masks.

However, Loeb said that N95 masks are absolutely necessary for special medical procedures that generate aerosols.

How effectively do masks protect health care workers?

Consistent use of one or the other N95 or surgical masks has reduced infection with SARS, another coronavirus, by about 80% in healthcare workers, said Loeb, his own research and a study from another research group . Studies on SARS and a more recent study on a variety of respiratory diseases, including coronaviruses, did not find a big difference in protection between the two types of masks for regular medical procedures. Loeb is currently setting up a randomized control trial to confirm if there is a difference for COVID-19.

However, Gardam noted that masks are never used alone as personal protective equipment by healthcare workers – they go with face shields, gowns and gloves.

A man demonstrates how to put on a face mask and other protective clothing during a visit to a COVID-19 assessment clinic in Montreal on March 10. Health workers do not use masks alone, but also face shields, gowns and gloves. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)

When are masks recommended to members of the public?

N95 masks are not generally recommended to the public in North America for protection against disease. But the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends wearing a medical mask at home, if you:

Have symptoms, like coughing or sneezing, as this can reduce the spray of contagious droplets around you.

Take care of someone suspected of COVID-19 infection.

However, generally speaking, public health officials in North America and Europe say that healthy people should not wear masks in public. And right now, most people with respiratory symptoms should not leave his house.

What is the correct way to use a mask?

WHO recommends:

Before putting on a mask, wash your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Cover your mouth and nose with the mask and make sure there is no space between your face and the mask.

Avoid touching the mask when using it and wash your hands if you do.

Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is wet and do not reuse the disposable masks.

Remove it from behind, immediately throw it in a closed container, then wash your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

How effective are masks at protecting you from respiratory infections like COVID-19?

We don’t know specifically for COVID-19, but studies on families where someone has the flu mask aren’t effective in preventing transmission, Gardam said. “It is not at all the dramatic reduction you would like.”

This is probably because the masks must be used correctly and consistently all the time, he said.

On the other hand, “it’s not going to hurt. It could help,” he said.

But he noted the frequent hand washing and stand at least two meters from other people are probably more effective and should still be used with a mask.

Why should healthy people not wear masks in public?

Because they don’t need it and there’s a shortage, said Loeb.

“People are walking down the street with these masks,” he said, “and I think it’s a waste.”

Ordinary people should be social distancing so they are never in a position where they could be exposed to someone’s coughing or sneezing with COVID-19, he said.

Meanwhile, healthcare professionals, who will certainly be exposed, are from: “There is a very limited supply which is becoming more and more limited.”

Researchers and public health officials say that improper use of face masks, such as not changing disposable masks or washing hands, could potentially increase the risk of disease transmission.

There is also limited evidence that healthy people wearing masks reduce the spread of disease in the community, such as COVID-19, as public health officials have said, but some recognize this is partly because studies have not been done .

A woman wearing a protective mask descends to Oxford Circus tube station during rush hour in London on Monday. (Dylan Martinez / Reuters)

Are there any exceptions where healthy people should wear masks in public?

May be. In one recent article in the Lancet , researchers led by Elaine Shuo Feng, postdoctoral researcher at the University of Oxford Vaccine Group, have suggested that it would be “rational” to recommend wearing face masks in public for:

Healthy people in quarantine (or self-isolated) if they need to leave their home for any reason.

Vulnerable people, such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Gardam said that wearing a mask makes no sense when walking down the street, it makes sense to use one if you are forced to be in an enclosed space, such as public transportation or a crowded grocery store (although many grocery stores now limit the number of customers inside).

A woman wearing a face mask queues to enter a supermarket in Honduras on March 19. Experts say social distancing and hand washing are the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and masks are not necessary if people maintain an appropriate distance – two meters – from others. (Jorge Cabrera / Reuters)

Why are there so many more masks in Asia and among Asians?

In Asian countries, there are many circumstances in which wearing a mask is recommended or required, according to the article by Feng, who examined the variation. For example, in China, some provinces and municipalities make face masks mandatory in public spaces, and recommended when shopping or when gathering children and students . Hong Kong specifically recommends masks when taking public transportation or staying in crowded places .

The researchers also said that for cultural reasons, masks are considered hygienic even for healthy people in Asia, while in North America they are considered to be reserved for sick people.

Children wear masks at the Hong Kong West Kowloon bullet train station in Hong Kong on January 23. Hong Kong specifically recommends masks when taking public transportation or staying in crowded places. (Tyrone Siu / Reuters)

Are there any benefits for everyone who wears masks?

Feng’s study suggested two possible benefits:

This could reduce transmission in the community, as there is evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted before symptoms start.

This could reduce discrimination and racial aggression against people who wear masks.

For now, what is the message to remember about the masks?

“If you’re not with people, you don’t need a mask,” said Gardam. “Relying on masks as a safety net is questionable.”

Loeb said the masks should be left with health workers who need them. For everyone: “Wash your hands and listen to the message of social distancing. That’s it.”