Massachusetts coronavirus cases double overnight, report says

Officials in Massachusetts Last Sunday, 15 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the state, including a parent of a primary school student who will be closed on Monday.

The Boston Herald reported that the cases may be linked to a Biogen conference last month at a state hotel. The report said 23 of the 28 state cases could be linked to the conference. The company has since told its employees to work from home, according to MarketWatch.

State officials insist that the risk of COVID-19 to the public remains low.

“There is currently no evidence of community transmission in Boston,” the city’s public health commission said, the newspaper said. “The risk remains low, but this situation is changing rapidly and changing from day to day.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last reported that there were 164 cases in the United States. The CDC said that 19 states are reporting cases and 11 people have died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report