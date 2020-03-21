Massachusetts reports first coronavirus death

Massachusetts reported the first state related to coronavirus death of a man in the 80s from Suffolk County.

According to the state public health department, the victim had pre-existing health conditions that put him at higher risk for COVID-19 and was hospitalized at the time of his death.

VETERAN NBC NEWS DEATH EMPLOYEE AFTER POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS TEST

“I extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends who have lost their loved one,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement. “We are living in an uncertain and difficult time, and our administration is using all the resources available in the fight against this disease, and reminds all members of our Commonwealth to continue to work together, to follow the protocols of social distance and caring for each other to continue our communities are safe. “

The state tested 3132 residents on Friday, which yielded 328 positive results. On Thursday, the state activated the Massachusetts National Guard to support state agencies by providing equipment and other logistics. Baker also banned gatherings of 25 or more, and closed bars and restaurants for serving meals, but allowed delivery and takeout options.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Massachusetts has the ninth-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the United States, which has recorded more than 14,200 illnesses and more than 200 deaths nationwide.