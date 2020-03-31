Massie Calls on Congress to Hold Virtual Public Hearings on Coronavirus

Thomas Massie, R-Ky., The controversial member of the House who last week forced more than 200 House Members to return to Washington, D.C., to pass coronavirus relief package, said Tuesday that Congress should hold virtual public hearings on the coronavirus threatens while members are out of town.

After passing the $ 2.2 trillion CARES Act, the House of Representatives and the Senate do not plan to meet again until April 20. The leaders of each chamber said that if urgent legislation was needed Members would arise would be recalled to Washington, DC, while eliminating suggestions that members could vote remotely to limit their exposure to each other while attending legislative affairs.

Massie said in a tweet Tuesday morning that congressional leaders like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., And Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Are avoiding remote voting in order to have more control over how members vote, and that members should hold teleconferences to guide their legislative response to the crisis once they return to Washington.

“Two reasons why congressional leaders do not want remote voting for their members,” said Massie. “1) too hard to twist your arms over the phone. 2) wouldn’t be able to justify unregistered votes.”

He continued: “At a minimum, we should hold public hearings on this virus using modern teleconferencing technology.”

Pelosi eliminated questions Monday about the chances that the House could attempt to vote or meet remotely during the coronavirus crisis.

“Let’s not waste too much time on something that won’t happen,” said Pelosi, when asked about remote voting during a conference call with reporters on Monday. She indicated that the House Rules Committee chair, Jim McGovern, D-Mass., Was considering distance voting in the future, but that the room would not be ready to use distance voting until after the end. of the coronavirus crisis.

In fact, the McGovern House Rules Committee released a report last week that the risks of allowing remote voting, at least in the immediate future, outweighed the benefits. Report cites hasty application that led to a fiasco in Iowa’s democratic caucuses as well as a 2007 controversy caused by a combination of human error and a malfunction of the electronic voting system of the House which “spurred the creation of an inquiry committee” as some of the reasons not to rush to create a system allowing members to vote remotely.

“A rule change of this magnitude would also be one of the biggest rule changes of the last century, in one of the most critical institutions in our country,” said the report. “This change cannot be implemented overnight and probably cannot be made in time to deal with the current crisis.”

The report also mentions the potential for cyberattacks on the remote voting or remote meeting infrastructure of the House.

This comes after McConnell two weeks ago said he would find ways to allow members to distance themselves while they vote “without fundamentally changing the rules of the Senate”.

This did not stop Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Senator Dick Durbin, D-Ill., From writing an editorial in the Washington Post advocating that switching from their house to remote voting to ensure “the ability to summon the Senate and do our job even if we cannot safely meet at the Capitol. “

One of McConnell’s suggestions was to extend the time for voting so that senators could enter the chamber a few at a time. The House would have followed a similar path on Friday if Massie had successfully blocked his efforts to pass the CARES law without a recorded vote, leaving the vote open longer than usual so that MPs could enter the room to vote in small groups .

Paired Voting, Proxy Voting and Improved Unanimous Consent – a potential change to the rules of the House which could allow for the adoption of measures by unanimous consent as long as less than a specific number of members oppose it – are also possible rule changes mentioned in the report of the Rules Committee.

Fox News Chad Pergram and Caroline McKee contributed to this report