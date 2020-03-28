Massie’s main opponent seeks to take advantage of bad press from lawmakers on coronavirus aid maneuver

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Todd McMurtry, the main challenger to representative Thomas Massie, R-Ky., seeks to take advantage of negative libertarian press holder drew this week for its efforts to contain the $ 2.2 trillion coronavirus help package.

Massie, citing spending on pork barrels in the bill and rushing to pass legislation without a recorded vote or a quorum of legislators in attendance, attempted on Friday to remove procedural hurdles that were controlled by the vast majority of members of the House who supported the bill.

Masse defended his actions on “Cavuto Live” on Saturday, saying, “if we’re going to pass the biggest spending bill in human history … people should register for it.”

But according to McMurtry, Massie’s movements were not only misguided, but put members of Congress at risk.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

THOMAS MASSIE DEFENDS A CONTROVERSAL HOUSE REQUEST: THE DODGING CONVENTION ON THE BIGGEST EXPENSES IN HISTORY

“I’m sure every piece of legislation that has ever been enacted has objectionable parts. It’s all part of the negotiation and compromise … about 90% of this bill is pretty strong,” McMurtry told Fox News Saturday. “I think what he did is unacceptable, and I think it is disqualifying. I would not be surprised if someone in the House fell ill and I would not be surprised if any of these people had poor health and that’s on Thomas Massie. “

McMurtry has gained national notoriety as a prosecutor for Covington, a student at Nick Sandmann Catholic High School, who was caught in a media whirlwind early last year after several national media organizations released a deceptive video of a confrontation between him, several of his classmates and an American Indian. at the 2019 Walk for Life in Washington, DC

But additional images were later discovered showing that a group of black Hebrew Israelites provoked the confrontation by cursing students while waiting for their bus. Other images showed that the native American, Nathan Phillips, had approached the group of students, contrary to the first reports of several media.

CNNOne of the many media outlets accused of defamation by McMurtry on behalf of Sandmann has settled the action for $ 250 million for an undisclosed amount.

TRUMP MULLS CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE ON NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, CONNECTICUT

“I am political and I am active in the community and I have seen his votes over the years and I realized that he was totally ineffective and that he was purely … a libertarian ideologue,” said McMurtry about Massie who took office in 2013. “I was overwhelmed by two things, some foreign policy votes involving Israel, China, Hong Kong, Uighur Muslims. I did research and I since he was one of the least likely members of Congress to support President Trump. “

McMurtry continued: “In a time of crisis, whether it’s the coronavirus, or whether it’s all the false impeachment, the whole attempted sweet coup that people have attempted against the president, we really need to be part of the same team. “

McMurtry, who boasted of being on the list of 50 best lawyers in Kentucky, said he is running for Congress because he thought he could use his skills as a lawyer to represent Kentucky’s 4th district better than Massie.

“Congressman Massie is one of the bottom three percent [in effectiveness] from everyone in the House. We are completely opposed, “said McMurtry.” I am efficient, it is not. And I bring to this position the ability to defend my position, to negotiate, to compromise and to arbitrate disputes. He has none of these skills. He alienated everyone in Washington. “

It is not known what statistics McMurtry was referring to when he said that Massie was among the poorest three percent of the legislators in the House of Representatives. But one Study 2019 by the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University found that Massie was the 229th most effective Republican legislator in the House out of 245 members. The same study gained notoriety when the former presidential candidate, Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Repeatedly cited her conclusion that she was the most effective Democrat in the Senate.

FLORIDA SEES SHARP POINT IN CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS As fear grows, this could be another hot spot

Massie on Saturday defended his principled approach to his work in the House, saying he is the most committed defender of Republican priorities, such as cutting government spending, in Congress.

“I don’t think I should be kicked out of the party. I represent the boards of the Republican platform more faithfully than any other Republican, virtually any other Republican in Washington, DC,” Massie said of a call to his exile. of the GOP by President Trump.

Massie also pointed out that the main reason he was trying to get legislators to vote was to hold them accountable.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“When I get home, they really appreciate the fact that I defended the Constitution and I didn’t let these people shirk their responsibilities,” Massie told Neil Cavuto on Saturday. “When you have John Kerry mad at you, calling you names and Nancy Pelosi calling you names, maybe you are doing something right.”

Massie’s booth managed to convince at least one group, the Republican Jewish Coalition, to make the rare move to support a candidate in a contested primary.

“In January, we announced that we would not be supporting Congressman Thomas Massie after voting against the Never Again Education Act which enlarged the United States. [sic] The Holocaust Museum’s education program, “the organization said in a statement on Friday which also cited McMurtry’s support for Israel.” PAC has decided to approve and raise funds for its main GOP opponent, Todd McMurtry. “

Fox News Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.