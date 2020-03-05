Matt Getz wears gas mask to check coronavirus spending bill

Matt Getz, R-Fla. ,. Take precautionary measures to protect yourself from Coronavirus, Wearing a biohazard mask, Supplementary budget bill Prior to Wednesday’s vote.

Gaetz posted his photo on a mask on Twitter and later sat on the floor with his gear in his head.

House easily passes $ 8.3 billion spending bill to address coronaville outbreak

The House of Representatives, with the support of bipartisans, passed an additional $ 8.3 billion bill as the number of cases of “coronavirus” continued to increase and the number of deaths in the United States increased to 11 during the day.

Gaetz, who has confirmed confirmed cases of three viruses in Florida, has voted in favor of the bill but has not hesitated.

“I voted for the Coronavirus bill because I need resources now to prevent further spread,” he said on Twitter. “But I was not feeling well. Over $ 8 billion in offset-less spending. The next generation will have to pay for their pandemic.

The legislation was sent to the Senate, and on Thursday Senator Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, Senate Majority Leader. With the support of the House of Representatives Minority General Affairs Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif and others, it will be easily passed.