Matt Schlapp says “no one got sick” from CPAC participant who came down with coronavirus

The President of the American Conservative Union, Matt Schlapptold Laura Ingraham in “The Ingraham Angle” Monday evening that “no one got sick” after someone was diagnosed coronavirus attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) between February 26 and February 29.

Schlapp said Maryland public health officials told him several days ago that no one should be quarantined to prevent its further spread, which he called “responsible public health, calm in a crisis like this one. “

“In this case, there was no one with any symptoms at any time, no one got sick because he [the infected person] was there, “said Schlapp.” We had 10,000 people in a ballroom and no one got sick even though the virus was there. “

CPAC chief, who was in direct contact with the infected patient, said health officials screened the hotel for 2,000 people and told him there was “nothing to worry about” .

Since the event, four Republican officials have self-quarantined after coming into contact with the participant. They include Senator Ted Cruz R-Texas, Representative Doug Collins R-Ga., Representative Matt Gaetz R-Fla. And the representative Paul Gosar R-Ariz. He said that none of them had symptoms.

Trump’s new chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has also announced that he will self-quarantine within the next two weeks after being able to contact the participant.

COVID-19 has spread with no symptoms present, which is why people suspected of being exposed to the virus are recommended to remain in quarantine during its 14-day incubation period, according to the CDC. Symptoms could appear between 2 and 14 days after exposure, the agency said.

“Of the 10,000 people who came to CPAC, we can’t find anyone, anyone who shows symptoms after having a case of coronavirus,” said Schlapp. “It shows that the virus is difficult to contact.”

The unidentified patient would have attended several days of the event on a gold VIP ticket, as well as a Shabbat dinner on Friday evening associated with him, according to Politico.

The event organizers contacted more than a dozen people identified as having direct contact with the participant.

Since its origin in China in December, the virus has already spread to 116 countries, including 35 states in the United States. The CDC has so far reported 423 cases and 19 deaths in the United States.

The global death rate for coronavirus was announced at 3.4% last week. In comparison, the death rate from influenza is “well below” 1%, according to WHO.

Those most at risk of dying from the virus are the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

