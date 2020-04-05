Matthew Barnett: Serving the needy during coronavirus – this call exists for communities around the world

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

We have now completed more than two weeks of 11-hour non-stop days to feed families during a drive-in and grab-and-go that we have set up here at the Los Angeles Dream Center.

During the lockout established to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, many families depended on us to provide for their basic needs during this crisis. We also deliver care kits to the homes of our most vulnerable seniors in the Echo Park community and to mobile food banks.

Thanks to the generosity of so many, even when finances are tight and jobs are at risk, we have been able to provide more than 120,000 meals in collaboration with several food vendors in Los Angeles. With a campaign to donate only $ 20, we hope to support this effort as we fight sudden difficulties. Every penny donated makes a huge difference in the lives of people in this city.

PAUL BATURA: THE SUNDAY OF THE PALM THAT HAS GIVEN ME HOPE THE SUN WILL SHINE AGAIN

Looking back over the past two weeks – what seemed like forever! – I have come to understand why God gave me a devoted grandfather of the Christian ministry and an equally devoted father of the Christian ministry. When I was younger, I often wondered if my vocation was to build a bigger church than the one they had built or to be more successful and to climb a ladder further than they had climbed.

But that was not the goal of my education at all.

More Opinion

God brought me to my ministry for one reason, which is to give a voice to people who have no one to fight for them. And I am convinced that this same vocation exists for Christians all over the world.

Unfortunately, even with the stimulus bill just passed in Congress, many of the people we serve will not be eligible. But here we are, a refuge along the highway in downtown Los Angeles, making just a little difference in people’s lives. We let them know that there is still hope and there are people who care and recognize the desperate position that this crisis has brought on so many people.

My prayer for the church, here in Los Angeles and around the world, is that we wake up and realize that we are done for this moment. As I look across the normally crowded Hollywood highway, one of America’s busiest corridors, it’s almost empty. But behind the calm that has settled, there are people in this neighborhood who are jostling. Many cannot afford a simple trip to the grocery store.

I never thought that giving two rolls of toilet paper to someone would make so much sense. But that’s exactly what I experienced last week. I burst into tears at that moment, humiliated by the weight that was imposed on us.

On the black roof of the Dream Center, from morning to evening, we aim to be a voice in the desert for those who watch things quickly dry up around them. Jobs are drying up. Finances are drying up. The opportunity is drying up.

But there is still hope. There is always hope.

We believe this because we know a God who sees every tear that falls. We also believe that the love of Christ obliges us to intensify each day and to help anyone and everyone in their hour of need.

We do everything we can to safely say and protect others in the process – wear masks and gloves and maintain safe distances, including our responsibility to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE NOTICE NEWSLETTER

However, I believe the greatest risk is to play it safe when we have the capacity to help the people who need it. I never want to go back to a time like this and realize that we have missed an opportunity to help or realize that we have not given everything we could give.

If we have the power to do good, we must do it!

I never thought that giving two rolls of toilet paper to someone would make so much sense. But that’s exactly what I experienced last week. I burst into tears at that moment, humiliated by the weight that was imposed on us.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I don’t know what tomorrow holds. But I know we will be here to do what we have always done. I am grateful to all those who have mobilized, have spent long hours serving our community and to those who continue to donate their precious resources to help our neighbors. We had to adapt, and it was difficult, but I have a clarity and a renewed sense of purpose that I have not known for a long time.

I love this city and I remain confident that we will move to the other side. In fact, we are going to be stronger, more resilient and more united than ever.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE BY MATTHEW BARNETT