Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with residents of the Texas Senior Living Facility in quarantine

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Matthew McConaughey provided some surprise entertainment to quarantined residents at a Texas seniors’ residence Monday in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic.

The 50-year-old actor and his family played a few rounds of virtual bingo for the elderly at the Round Rock Senior Living Enclave, enthusiastically calling the numbers and delivering live fun for an experience many will likely not forget .

“We had Charles … with the iPad up … we had two winners!” he was heard screaming in the video, while many elders were caught smiling in the background.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY INVITES FANS TO STAY INSIDE: “WE ARE ON WAR WITH A VIRUS”

“At a time when we are all working on making lemonade from lemons, we are so humble that Matthew took the time to play our favorite game with us. As Matthew would say, let’s turn this red light into a green light! ” the living establishment wrote on Facebook.

Last September, residents and employees of the Enclave asked McConaughey – originally from Texas – to join them for bingo.

A resident jokingly exclaimed in the video request that “you would be much cooler if you did.” a reference to what his character Wooderson said in the movie “Dazed and Confused”.

While McConaughey was unable to attend in person because he was forced to stay home with his family – the Oscar winner answered the call as best he could.

Enclave sales manager Molly Davis Nedley said that staff cannot interact with residents as they normally would due to the coronavirus pandemic, “so we have done everything we can to bring them up virtually “, according to KEYE-TV from Austin.

“It was a wish come true! Residents loved seeing Matthew and his family and loved hearing him talk about what he was doing to overcome this crisis,” said Nedley. the station. “It gave them hope and was the boost they needed to get through this lonely and difficult time.”

When a “bingo” was called, the winner’s price was to ask the actor a question of his choice.

CHRIS EVANS SAYS THAT HE IS WITHDRAWING TRUMP CRITICISM WHILE SUPPORTING THE POLITICAL SITE

After watching the video, Facebook users shared their fun of the special bingo game.

“Very good good! Best video guest of Shelter In Place!” a user commented.

“It’s fantastic and hilarious! I love this idea! I know they liked it, it’s REALLY hard for Seniors right now!” another wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Last week, McConaughey urged students at the University of Texas at Austin to stay home after dozen positive test after a break in unhappy Mexico.