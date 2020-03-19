Maxine Waters says that in a coronavirus outbreak, adults should receive $ 2 billion per month, children should receive $ 1 billion per month

Representative Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Proposed a coronavirus relief plan Wednesday that would require the Federal Reserve provide families with $ 2,000 for all adults and $ 1,000 for each child during each month of the pandemic.

the plan would also suspend credit payments to consumers and small businesses, such as mortgages, car payments, and student and personal loans, to allow people to weather the crisis.

“Low-income communities were already struggling before this crisis started and will likely be particularly affected by the coming recession,” said Waters, chair of the House Financial Service Committee. “This is an urgent public health crisis which has quickly damaged our entire economy and requires swift and bold action.”

The plan would also include $ 5 billion for emergency assistance to the homeless and $ 10 billion in block grants for community development for communities to help vulnerable populations. Other initiatives would include banning repossession of cars, debt collection and garnishment of wages during the crisis.

Many Americans have started claiming unemployment benefits or have been put on leave as the economic impact of the virus continues. the White House look for go ahead with a trillion dollar package of coronavirus to help the Americans.

The Trump administration is seeking $ 250 billion in payments to Americans from April 6, followed by another round of $ 250 billion in cash payments starting on May 18, according to the draft plan obtained by Fox Business Network.

Congress and Trump has already approved an $ 8.3 billion rescue plan to support the health care system. An $ 850 billion package is being negotiated between the White House and lawmakers that would help businesses and taxpayers cope with the financial fallout from the virus.

“Media reports have indicated that the Trump administration plans to seek more than $ 850 billion in aid from certain affected industries,” said Water. “If this is true, it is obvious that this administration lacks reason – families must come first. This is why I am proposing a bold fiscal stimulus package and a public policy response that will benefit working and vulnerable Americans who may face financial hardship or even eviction or foreclosure due to the coronavirus crisis. “

Marisa Schultz and Hillary Vaughn of Fox News contributed to this report.