Mayo Clinic is developing a coronavirus test to “help ease some of the burden” on CDC, state labs

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state labs struggle to keep up with the growing demand for coronavirus tests, the Mayo Clinic has developed its own test for the new virus in an effort to “ease the burden” on federal and state health agencies.

The medical center announced in a statement on Thursday that it had developed a test who can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus – which causes COVID-19 – in clinical samples (such as nasal and throat swabs) from suspected coronavirus patients. Test results will be available “within 24 hours,” said Matthew Binnicker, clinical microbiologist and director of the clinical virology laboratory at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

“We have the expertise to create tests like this, and we felt it was our duty to help ease the burden that the CDC and public health labs are feeling right now,” a- he added.

The samples will also be sent to the CDC or the Minnesota Department of Health “for appropriate follow-up testing and confirmation,” the statement said, which noted that the results will then be “communicated to public health officials in accordance with their respective directives ”.

The test, called “Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 (SARS CoV-2), Molecular Detection”, has been “fully validated”. The test data “will be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for review and approval for emergency use,” officials said.

CORONAVIRUS FORCES THESE MAJOR CANCELLATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES: ENTERTAINMENT, NBA, MLB SPRING TRAINING AND MORE

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States, the quest to fight the global pandemic is hampered by tests of kit shortages and the fear that the materials needed to do more will soon run out.

Authorities estimate that only around 8,500 people in the United States have so far been tested for the pathogen, raising fears that the number of people who have contracted it – and which continues to spread – is considerably higher. Meanwhile, other countries facing a serious epidemic, such as South Korea, are expected to test more than 10,000 people a day.

Hollie McKay of Fox News contributed to this report.