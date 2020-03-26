McCarthy blows Pelosi to brag about victory for coronavirus bill: “It’s an outright lie”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

GOP Leader House Kevin McCarthy accused Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday, for delaying the response package of $ 2 trillion against the coronavirus to extract partisan goodies while families and businesses in difficulty paid the price.

And McCarthy of California castigated the best Democrat, also of California, in difficult terms for praising his team’s victories in the final coronavirus The bill, stating that the fundamentals were in place on Sunday and that Democrats were looking for more concessions every day, created additional hardship for real families.

“How many people have been laid off while Democrats are fighting to change the electoral law or implement the Green New Deal?” McCarthy charged on Thursday at a press conference. The Green New Deal was never included in the House proposal, but it included measures to reduce airline emissions.

The $ 2 trillion stimulus bill to expand unemployment benefits, send direct payments to Americans, support small businesses and help industries hard hit by the economic shutdown was passed unanimously on Wednesday evening by the Senate. The White House, the GOP and the Democratic negotiators worked tirelessly to reach an agreement with the written text a few hours before its passage in the upper house.

McCarthy argued that the plan could have been adopted a few days earlier if Pelosi had not sought to amend the bill. Senate Democrats rejected earlier versions of the package because they said it favored the bailout of companies over struggling workers.

A few minutes before McCarthy speaks, Pelosi boasted that Democrats had “won the day” by getting what they wanted from the Senate’s $ 2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, while hinting at other things that she would like to see included in an upcoming bill.

Pelosi described the negotiations as a moment of “jiu-jitsu” in securing the legislation she described as focused on workers rather than businesses, but still said the Democrats came away with “don’t not get everything we want “from the bill.

But McCarthy bristled with Pelosi’s demand for legislative “jiu-jitsu”.

“It is an outright lie,” he said.

“The basic parts of this bill [have] hasn’t changed since Sunday, “said McCarthy, saying the Democrats had tried to turn a crisis to their own political advantage.

“The only additions were funding things that had nothing to do with the coronavirus. Was it worth it?” McCarthy said, citing $ 25 million funding for the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., down from the $ 35 million proposed by the Democrats in the House.

McCarthy continued to swing against Pelosi. “It has spent time thanking its members for the victories. America’s suffering does not like hearing about these superficial and fabricated claims.”

He added: “What the Democrats did was a total disgrace. History will not be nice with the days that added millions of unemployed people.”

The House will vote on Friday and is expected to approve massive legislation – the largest in US history – and send the bill to President Trump. Meanwhile, Pelosi was careful to point out that the Democrats did not get everything they wanted.

“As I said, there is so much that we have not yet included in these bills in the way that we should do it,” said Pelosi, referring not only to the bill of the Senate, but to two previous bills that had already been approved.

Among them, there is a “better definition of who can get family and medical leave,” greater OSHA protection for workers, a pension proposal that Pelosi approved by Trump and that the chief of Senate majority Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., could be in the next bill, a 15 percent increase in food stamps and additional funds for state and local governments.

Ronn Blitzer of Fox News contributed to this report.