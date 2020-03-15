McCarthy optimistic about coronavirus after late House negotiations

Leader of the parliamentary minority Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Is confident that after staying late on Friday night, Congress will be able to effectively address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in a way that will meet the needs of the American people.

McCarthy said that after the Democrats in the House introduced a bill that he said contained too many divisive policies, he felt it was necessary for everyone to get on board and find legislation that would work.

“We went late because the original bill presented by President Pelosi just was not workable, and as I said on Thursday, we should take a deep breath, not leave Congress, take the next 24, 48 hours and fix it and actually come together, McCarthy told Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures”, adding that he felt they should “take the parts that divide us and unite for the American public” .

McCarthy said that the legislation of the House had three main purposes: to allow everyone to get tested who needed it, to give sick leave to care for themselves or a loved one, and ensuring that the VA Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense have the resources to care for veterans.

“If someone is sick, we want to make sure they get tested. We want to make sure that they are not at work to provide and contaminate other people, so we must have this sick leave. “

McCarthy noted that the legislation would affect small businesses, which would be forced to care for employees who take paid leave. Now, he says, these companies will have some relief available to them.

“The Secretary of the Treasury will now advance small business money this quarter to pay for this short sick leave,” said McCarthy, stressing the importance of a sunset for action.

Amid negotiations in Washington and the United States across the country taking extreme measures to prevent the spread of the virus, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was optimistic that everything would be fine in the end.

“Now, by working together, we will prevail once again and come out stronger than before,” said Pelosi.

McCarthy echoed that sentiment on Sunday.

“America working together can get through everything we need,” he said.

The bill will then be sent back to the Senate, which has canceled the suspension scheduled for this week to work on the bill.