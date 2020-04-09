McCarthy says Democrats “ play politics ” with coronavirus pandemic after blocking aid measure

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy accused Democrats of “playing politics” with the coronavirus pandemic, just hours after the Senate passed a measure providing additional funding to small businesses in the midst of the crisis.

McCarthy, R-Calif., On a call with reporters Thursday, said he was “very disappointed” that the Senate Democrats opposed the $ 250 billion demand for small businesses pushed by the White House, and called it “disgusting”.

DEMS BLOCK MCCONNELL OFFER TO QUICKLY APPROVE 250 BILLION DOLLARS FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

“I don’t think people should be playing politics with the pandemic,” McCarthy told reporters, noting that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had warned key congressional leaders that the government would no longer have Paycheck Protection. Program (PPP) for small businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Attempted to pass the cash infusion quickly Thursday by unanimous consent with a group of senators, since many are at home and socially distant, but the Democrats have blocked the effort because they want supplements to help businesses in disadvantaged communities and an additional $ 250 billion for other priorities.

Additional funding is being sought as the initial $ 350 billion program to help businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic could dry up in the near future in the face of huge demand.

“I don’t think there should have been a problem adding money to the CARES law, the Senate could have passed it today and we would have passed it tomorrow so that resources don’t run out never and small businesses don’t have to worry. on paying rent or employees, “said McCarthy Thursday.

the Paycheque Protection Program helps businesses with fewer than 500 employees obtain loans that can cover eight weeks of pay, benefits, rent and other expenses. Loans will be converted into grants and fully canceled if 75% of the loan is used to keep employees on the payroll. The program was created under the CARES $ 2.2 trillion law passed last month.

“It doesn’t change politics,” said McCarthy. “It’s just about adding money to something that works.”

But Democrats say they have a better plan and want additional provisions and protections to help businesses in disadvantaged communities. Their proposal would cost roughly double that of the Republicans and would include an additional $ 100 billion for hospitals and an additional $ 150 billion for state and local governments, as well as increased food aid benefits.

Democrats called McConnell’s decision a “political coup” because the Senate leader knew his plan had no bipartisan support, but still proposed it, knowing that it would fail.

“I fear that this unanimous consent is fundamentally a political blow because it will not meet the immediate needs of small businesses in the legislation we have adopted,” said Senator Ben Cardin, D-Md.

McCarthy, however, said he was ready to listen to Democrats’ concerns about increasing state and hospital funding as part of a separate package.

PELOSI AND SCHUMER ASK FOR MORE THAN $ 500 BILLION AS PART OF THE INTERIM CORONAVIRUS BILL

Meanwhile, McCarthy called on China to apologize for its lack of honesty when the new coronavirus appeared.

“Ninety-five percent of this would not have happened if China had been honest with us,” said McCarthy. “The economy is now crushed.”

He added, “They owe the world an apology.”

“We have to move our supply line itself to America,” said McCarthy, adding that he thought “America will solve all of this.”

On Thursday, the United States reported more than 432,500 positive cases of the new coronavirus and more than 14,800 deaths.

Marisa Schultz of Fox News contributed to this report.