McCarthy says Schumer tries to influence the outcome of the SCOTUS abortion case with controversial comments

Leader of the parliamentary minority Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., Continued Republican Assault on Minority Leader of the Senate Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., For comments last week on Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

McCarthy said Schumer’s comments, which came when the court heard arguments in a high-profile abortion case, were meant to influence judges’ decisions and that Democrats in the Senate should replace the New York senator as the leader of their party.

“He’s standing before the Supreme Court to try to influence the outcome in America,” said McCarthy on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures. “” We think we encourage the exchange of ideas and not the idea that you are going to intimidate. “

McCarthy added, “If I were a Democrat in the Senate, I would have changed direction if that was what was happening.”

MCCONNELL CALLS SCHUMER’S RESPONSE TO SUPREME COURT NOT “LOTS OF APOLOGY”

Schumer took the heat from his comments at a pro-choice rally last week, where he called the case, June Medical Services LLC v. Russo, the first “major” abortion case since President Trump’s legal choices have been on the bench. The dispute over restrictions on who can perform abortions involves a Louisiana law similar to that of Texas which the court ruled unconstitutional in 2016, before Trump’s justice sits on the Supreme Court and before that the Conservatives only have a 5-4 majority.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!” Warns Schumer. “You will not know what strikes you if you go ahead with these horrible decisions.”

A video of the remarks quickly circulated on social networks, the Republicans making the warning a threat against two sitting judges of the Supreme Court.

Schumer attempted to retract his statements, claiming that his words were not correct due to his state of mind at the time.

“I’m from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language. I should not have used the words I said, but in no case was I threatening, “he said in the Senate on Thursday. “I feel so much anger from women all over America about the Republicans in the Senate and the courts working hand in hand to defeat Roe v. Wade.

Hours after the rally at which Schumer appeared, Chief Justice John Roberts issued a statement highlighting the senator’s comments.

“The judges know that there are critics accompanying the territory, but such threatening statements from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” said Roberts.

This is only the second time that the Chief Justice has responded to criticism from some judges. In 2018, Roberts berated Trump for criticizing the president for “judge Obama.” But Roberts has also remained silent, including in recent weeks when Trump questioned the impartiality of judges Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor, and US district judge Amy Berman Jackson, who presided over the trial and conviction of Trump’s ally, Roger Stone. Senate Republicans did not criticize these comments.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Himself was criticized in August when his campaign tweeted a photo of gravestone signs with the names of President M Obama candidate Merrick Garland to replace Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and Democrat Amy McGrath, McConnell’s likely opponent in the 2020 elections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.