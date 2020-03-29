McCarthy touts small business aid included in $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

Leader of the parliamentary minority Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Boasted Sunday the benefits that small businesses will receive as part of the massive stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed by President Trump last week.

“For the small business owner, we want to make sure we keep employees,” said McCarthy in an interview on “Sunday Morning Futures” at Fox News. “And if you are a small business, 500 employees for a single concert employee yourself, you get a government guaranteed loan for two and a half times your payroll if you use that money to pay your employees.”

McCarthy added, “If you’ve already fired them, bring them back and pay for them.” Pay your rent, pay your utilities. And this is forgiven…. This is essential to allow us to get through the next two months and bring this economy back. “

After intense negotiations between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Democratic Senate leaders, the upper house of Congress adopted the $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package for coronaviruses. The bill was quickly passed by the House as legislators accelerated the effort of a single GOP representative to delay it and soon after signed by the President.

the package would provide Americans with one-time direct payments of $ 1,200 per adult, up to $ 75,000 per year, and $ 2,400 to married couples, up to $ 150,000, with $ 500 per child. After a threshold of $ 75,000 for individuals, the benefit would be reduced by $ 5 for every $ 100 of the taxpayer. A similar threshold of $ 150,000 applies to couples and a threshold of $ 112,500 applies to heads of household.

The final package also offers $ 349 billion in loans to small businesses – and the money spent on rent, payroll, and utilities becomes grants that don’t need to be repaid. Many hotels would qualify as small businesses under the plan.

The stimulus package adopted last week is the third that Congress has adopted since the coronavirus pandemic began to weigh on the US economy, and lawmakers are not ruling out the possibility of another package if corporate portfolios and ordinary Americans continue to take a beating.

McCarthy, however, says he wants to see how the $ 2.2 trillion package works before taking action on another stimulus package.

“Before I start writing the fourth package, I would like these three packages that we just published,” he said. “Remember, it’s over $ 2 trillion, the largest we’ve ever seen to take care of and move this economy.”

The minority leader in the House added that he did not want a fourth stimulus package to be put in place just so that the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., And other Democrats could get the items they wanted to include that were deleted from other bills.

“What worries me is when I listen to Nancy Pelosi talking about a fourth package now, it is because she did not withdraw from the things that she really wanted to change the electoral law”, did he declare. “A new green deal. Expand it. Make us pay for Planned Parenthood and expand what you see for sanctuary cities. That is why this bill has been put on hold for a week. But these are the things that we stopped. “