McConnell blames Schumaer on Senate floor for controversial remarks directed to Supreme Court judge

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. , Called a minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. The day before, Supreme Court of Justice Neil Gosach and Brett Kavanaugh are on the Senate floor for his controversial warning that the Supreme Court judge will do “Pay for” Fox News learned about abortion decisions.

“Nothing calls this a threat,” McConnell said.

Schumer issued a statement during an abortion rights rally organized by the Reproductive Rights Center following a court hearing about a lawsuit in Louisiana law relating to abortion.

Chief Justice Roberts rarely accuses Schumaer of “dangerous” and “irresponsible” comments

“I want to tell you, Gothach. I want to tell you, Cabano. You break the whirlwind and you pay!” Schumer warned. “With these terrible decisions, I don’t know what hit you.”

McConnell said it would introduce a resolution to blame minority leaders, as well as Senator Josh Holly, who spoke in a statement.

“I call on Schumacher to apologize, but he knows he’s shameless.” I have written Wednesday. “So tomorrow we will introduce a move to blame Schumaer for his pathetic attempt at threatening him #Supreme Court“

Schumaer’s words also met with rare accusations from Justice John Roberts, the American Bar Association, and President Trump.

“It was a disgrace for the Supreme Court and the US Senate,” Trump Said in an interview With Sean Hanity of Fox News.

Roberts said, “ This kind of intimidating statement from the highest levels of government is not only inappropriate, but also dangerous, ” and justice “ continues working without fear or favor from any quarter. ” .

Read Robert’s statement

Liberal Harvard Law School professor Lawrence Tribe took a conservative Roberts position and called Schumaer’s word “impossible.” He said that Roberts was right to say something, and wanted Schumaer to apologize.

The American Bar Association said they were “deeply annoyed” by Schumaer’s remarks.

“There is no place to threaten, whether realistic or all-willing, as to what is considered about the merits of the matter in court,” the ABA said in a statement. “Personal attacks on judges by elected officials, including the president, are simply inappropriate. Such comments have led to the reputation of the third equivalent branch of our government, the independence of the judiciary, the judiciary We challenge the personal safety of ours. It is never acceptable. “

Schumaer has a law that requires abortioners to grant privileges at a nearby hospital June Medical Services LLC v. He spoke as a protester outside of the Supreme Court building in Russo’s oral argument. A similar law in Texas was terminated by the Supreme Court in 2016. As a result, the closure of the facility creates an “excessive burden” on women seeking abortion. Schumer noted that the current case is the first “major” abortion case since Trump’s court choice was brought to trial.

Schumer spokesman Justin Goodman has blamed the Supreme Court of Bias on Roberts’ retribution, further expanding the confrontation. Goodman argued that Schumaer would address Republicans when the “price” was paid-despite Schumacher explicitly naming Cabanau and Gothach.

Click here to get the FOX NEWS app

“Women’s healthcare rights are at stake, and Americans from every corner of the country are struggling with what the courts will do to them,” Goodman said in a statement to Fox News. The Senate Republicans pay for placing these justices in court and warn that justice will unleash the major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights to decisions. “

He added that: “While Judge Roberts pursued a deliberate misunderstanding of right-wing Senator Sumer’s statement, he was silent when President Trump attacked the judge [Sonia] With Sotomayor [Ruth Bader] Ginsberg showed last week that Judge Roberts was more than just calling a ball or strike. “

Fox News’ Charles Creitz and Gregg Re contributed to this report.