McConnell Cancels Suspension of Senate Work to Continue Work on Coronavirus Legislation

Majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Announced Thursday afternoon that the Senate’s scheduled work halt next week is now canceled, as legislators strive to pass legislation to deal with the impact of the coronavirus trigger.

This comes as Republicans oppose the House Democrats’ bill, which McConnell described as an “ideological wish list”. His opposition, as well as that of the minority parliamentary leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Left the status of the bill in limbo.

“Notwithstanding the state’s scheduled work period, the Senate will be in session next week,” said McConnell. “I am pleased that talks are underway between the administration and President Pelosi. I hope that Congress can pass bipartisan legislation to continue to fight the coronavirus and keep our economy strong.”

A senior Republican Senate official has said that senators will leave for the weekend, but will return to discuss the House bill on Monday, when it was originally scheduled to take leave next week.

“We will take a look at everything they send to us,” said McConnell.

The Democrats’ bill, released Wednesday evening, provides paid sick leave, free coronavirus testing and funding for states to deal with the economic hardship imposed by the coronavirus. McCarthy objected because of the lack of exemptions or sunsets for paid sick leave, as well as the time it would take to put in place the sick leave program.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said that she and her fellow Democrats were willing to make changes to their bill and were still discussing issues with the Trump administration.

In the meantime, authorization for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Law (FISA) will expire on Sunday, lawmakers having been work on a new FISA bill. The House released a new FISA reform law Tuesday evening that aimed to reduce certain oversight powers and increase oversight and accountability following a report by the Department of Justice’s Inspector General who revealed significant problems with the way FISA was used in the FBI investigation in Russia.

Marisa Schultz and Chad Pergram of Fox News contributed to this report.