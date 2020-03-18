McConnell pledges “historic injection” of aid to save small businesses from coronavirus

Majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Promised Wednesday that the Senate will not rest until it passes legislation to help Americans cope with the economic effects of the coronavirus epidemic, promising a “historic injection of liquidity” to revive the economy.

McConnell said that while the Senate will pass the latest House bill, they have yet to pass additional legislation to help small businesses, which he says remain vulnerable even under the House bill.

“Everyone agrees that workers need help. Republicans are working on bold solutions to help individuals and families as we speak, but small businesses also need help, “said McConnell in the Senate Wednesday morning.

The Kentucky Republican cited restrictions his home state will impose, including forced closings of bars and restaurants, similar to what is already happening in New York and elsewhere.

“No one expects small businesses on the main street to have the type of cash buffer they would need to stay in business and wait for a national economic disruption that could last for weeks or months,” said McConnell .

“They need help. They need a lifeline.”

This lifeline, McConnell explained, will take the form of a “historic injection of liquidity and access to credit” and “Washington working directly with lenders who are already working with these small businesses to minimize the new bureaucracy so that the help can circulate as quickly as possible. “

McConnell reiterated that the Senate will pass the House bill and that its “imperfections will only make our full package even more urgent.”

He promised that he and his fellow senators would continue to work until it was done.

“The Senate will not leave small businesses aside,” he said.

But helping small businesses is “just one piece” of the Senate’s work, said McConnell, adding that senators are currently studying “the best way to get money directly into the hands of the American people.”

Sending checks directly to the Americans is a concept that currently enjoys bipartisan support from figures such as Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Democratic presidential candidates, Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., And the representing Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, as well as the White House.

McConnell also discussed “targeted relief” for “the key industries that bear an inordinate burden of public health guidelines”.

The Republican leader also praised the Americans for taking action while waiting for Congress to help them, describing how some grocery stores set aside early-morning seniors so that those at risk can avoid crowds, and parents at home volunteered to help the children. care.

“This is what makes the United States of America what it is, and it is what we are today,” he said. “Generosity, friendship, determination and strength. It is not a challenge that anyone wanted for our nation, but it is a challenge that we will overcome. “