McConnell says Trump’s removal trial “ drew attention ” from government as coronavirus entered the United States

Majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Said on Tuesday that the federal government had been distracted by the Democrats’ recall trial of Democrats by President Trump when the coronavirus hatching has started.

McConnell paid tribute to Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., For paying attention to the severity of the epidemic at a time when the Senate as a whole was busy.

MCCONNELL INFORMED PELOSI OF THE CORONAVIRUS ASSISTANCE BILL: ‘I WISH IT TO TURN OFF THESE POLITICAL DISCUSSION POINTS’

“He was the first, and I think Tom was right. And that happened while we were tied up for impeachment,” said McConnell on Hugh hewittradio program. “And I think it drew the attention of the government, because every day it was all about impeachment. But Tom understood this early, and he was absolutely right.”

Former McConnell aide John Ashbrook also pointed out on Tuesday, saying the pandemic would have hit the United States on the same day that the House Democrats tabled impeachments in the Senate after the Speaker Chamber, Nancy Pelosi, delayed the indictment for weeks. .

McConnell also criticized Pelosi for his role in Congress’ response to health and economic problems resulting from the epidemic, in particular the recent $ 2 trillion stimulus package.

“The way I thought it would work best would be for those of us in the Senate to try to start on a bipartisan basis, and we did very well, as you will remember, until the President of the House decides to insert itself into the process, which has created a few days of unnecessary partisan snipers, “said McConnell. “But we went beyond that. And in the end, I think the best proof is that there was not a single vote against.”

The majority leader in the Senate did another search in Pelosi for engaging in partisan politics at a time when the two sides had worked together for a common goal, noting how long it had taken place after a partisan impeachment process .

“I think you know, what is really remarkable about this is that we have moved from the most partisan thing in which you could be involved, the impeachment of a president, to a unanimous vote on a 2 trillion dollar package all within a few months, “he said. “So we had an outbreak, you know, of a sort of old-fashioned impeachment partisanship, which I think was generated by the president who was trying, you know, to participate in the Senate process.”