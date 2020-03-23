McDonald’s to close all UK restaurants due to coronavirus

McDonalds will close the 1,270 of its restaurants in the UK by the end of Monday on coronavirus fears, according to a company statement on Sunday.

The announcement comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered the closure of all restaurants and cafes, although delivery locations are exempt from the decision.

McDonald’s had always offered take-out and drive-thru services, but their seats were closed to the public, according to the BBC.

“We made the difficult decision to close all McDonald’s restaurants in the UK and Ireland by 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 23,” said the company. “This is not a decision we take lightly, but a decision taken with the well-being and safety of our employees in mind and in the best interest of our customers.”

The chain said staff directly employed by the company would receive full wages for their scheduled hours until April 5, the BBC reported. The company expects the government’s financial assistance program to come into effect at that time, in which staff will receive 80% of their salary.

McDonald’s has approximately 135,000 employees in the UK.

British business chief Paul Pomroy said last week that they would stay open “as long as it is safe.”

“In the past 24 hours, it has become clear that it is increasingly difficult to maintain a safe social distance while operating take-out and Drive-Thru restaurants,” Pomroy told the TV station. . “I have been clear throughout this process that we will only continue to operate while it is safe for our employees and with our franchisees, we believe the time has come to make this decision.”

A spokesperson told the BBC she expected other McDonald’s franchises – who decide their own compensation policies – to follow soon.