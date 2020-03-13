McGahn Case To Be Reconsidered By DC Court After House Dems Appeal

the United States Court of Appeal for the District of Columbia to repeat trial launched by House Democrats to enforce subpoena against elders White House Master Don McGahn.

Court of Appeal granted Democrat-led House judicial committee request to rehearse trial in bench. Oral arguments are scheduled for April 28.

A panel of three judges dismissed the committee’s efforts to force McGahn to testify, striking a blow to the House Democrats in the disputes they have been pursuing for a short time after the report by former special advocate Robert Mueller on interference in the Russian elections. The committee hopes that a hearing before the 11 circuit judges will give it a more favorable result.

THE COURT OF APPEAL REJECTS DEM FORCE TO FORCE EX-WHITE HOUSEKEEPER DON MCGAHN TO WITNESS

“The committee’s petition argues that the panel’s decision misread the binding precedent and – if upheld – would seriously affect the ability of the House to exercise its constitutional functions of oversight of the executive,” said the chair. from the Judicial Committee, Jerry Nadler, DN.Y. ., said in a statement on Friday.

He added: “In fact, none other than President Trump’s own attorneys repeatedly told the American people during the impeachment trial that the House should have gone to court to uphold its subpoenas. In addition, two of three panel judges strongly suggested that they would reject President Trump’s claim of “absolute immunity” if they were able to reach the bottom of the case. “

In Mueller report released last April, McGahn was supposed to be a central witness to President Trump’s alleged attempts to obstruct justice in the investigation – including an incident where McGahn thwarted Trump’s attempt to fire Mueller himself threatening to resign if Trump goes through with this.

McGahn played a key role in the White House legal operations, including the appointments and confirmations of judges Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

The judicial committee summoned McGahn about a month after the report was released, but the Trump administration claimed that McGahn had absolute immunity from being forced to testify before investigators in Congress.

Jake Gibson and Tyler Olson of Fox News contributed to this report.