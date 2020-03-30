Meadows to resign from Congress this afternoon, officially starts as Trump’s chief of staff tomorrow

representative Mark meadows, R-N.C., Plans to resign from Congress Monday afternoon and will begin as President Trump’s new president White House On Tuesday, the chief of staff told Fox News a contributor to Meadows.

Trump appointed Meadows as chief of staff earlier this month.

TRUMP TAPS MEADOWS AS WHITE HOUSEHOLD MANAGER

“I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become the White House chief of staff. I have known and worked with Mark for a long time, and the relationship is very good, “Trump tweeted on March 6.

Meadows, who has served in Congress since 2013, said in December that he would not seek re-election after his current term. He replaces Mick Mulvaney, who has been the acting White House chief of staff since January 2019, replacing General John Kelly.

Trump has declared that Mulvaney will become the U.S. Special Envoy for Northern Ireland.

Earlier this month, Meadows said it was entering a 14-day self-imposed quarantine for fear that he may have had contact with a participant in the Conservative Political Action Conference who had been diagnosed with coronavirus. Meadows showed no symptoms of COVID-19 and was found to be negative.

