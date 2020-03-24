Meadows to Resign from Congress “Towards the End of the Month” to Begin White House Chief of Staff

representative Mark meadows said Tuesday he plans to resign from Congress “later this month” to assume his new position as interim president’s chief of staff to the White House.

Meadows, R-N.C., Told reporters on Tuesday that he was still a member of Congress and has yet to officially take office.

TRUMP TAPS MEADOWS AS WHITE HOUSEHOLD MANAGER

“I’m still a member of Congress,” said Meadows. “I will end up resigning as a member of Congress. This […] arrives towards the end of the month. “

However, Meadows arrived at Capitol Hill on Tuesday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and was apparently part of negotiations between the White House and lawmakers on phase three of the coronavirus recovery plan.

“Were very close. Mark Meadows and I are here,” said Mnuchin. “We spoke to the president twice this morning and are ready to strike a deal today.”

Trump appointed Meadows as chief of staff earlier this month, after weeks of rumors that he would.

“I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become the White House chief of staff. I have known and worked with Mark for a long time, and the relationship is very good, “Trump tweeted on March 6.

Meadows, 60, announced in December 2019 that he planned to leave Congress at the end of his current term. He has represented the 11th Congress District of North Carolina since 2013. He also chaired the House Freedom Caucus from 2017 until the beginning of this year, when he was succeeded by representative Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

Meadows was one of Trump’s staunchest defenders on Capitol Hill, particularly during the investigation into Russia and the month-long impeachment battle that ended in an acquittal last month.

Meadows takes over from Mick Mulvaney, who has been the acting White House chief of staff since January 2019, replacing General John Kelly. Mulvaney was also director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Mulvaney, Trump said, will become the U.S. Special Envoy for Northern Ireland.

