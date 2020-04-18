Medal of Honor Recipient Bennie Adkins Loses Battle Against Coronavirus at 86

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Bennie Adkins Medal of Honor recipient Alabama succumbed to the coronavirus after a long battle.

the Vietnam War hero was 86 when he died Friday.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that after a courageous battle with COVID-19, Command Sergeant Major Bennie G. Adkins left this life today, with a beloved family at his bedside,” said the foundation that bears his name.

Adkins was hospitalized in critical condition at the East Alabama Medical Center after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, in late March, according to the Birmingham news.

He spent 20 years in the military, including 13 as a green beret.

He was deployed to Vietnam three times, his heroic efforts in a battle in 1966 were later recognized in 2014 with the presentation of the Congress Medal of Honor. His quote from the Medal of Honor reads in part:

“During the 38-hour battle and the 48-hour breakout and breakout, fighting with mortars, machine guns, recoilless rifles, small arms and hand grenades, we estimated that Sergeant First Class Adkins killed between 135 and 175 of the enemy while sustaining eighteen different injuries to his body. “

“The extraordinary heroism and selflessness of Sergeant First Class Adkins beyond duty is in keeping with the highest standards of military service and does credit to himself, at A-102 Detachment, at 5th Special Forces Group , the 1st Special Forces and the United States Army. “

Her son Keith Adkins told Opelika-Auburn News The family was so proud on Friday of the EAMC hospital staff.

“They worked so hard – for everyone, not just for him. He stayed there for three weeks and they never stopped working with him, ”he said.

He said his father should be remembered not only for his heroism in Vietnam.

“We want his legacy to be not only his life in the military, but what he did afterwards; how he went to school, studied, started a local business, and most importantly, supporting the community, “said the son.

Adkins is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Adkins, and is survived by a daughter and two sons, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.