Meet a Toronto man spending $ 400 a month to live in a backyard yurt

With rents skyrocketing and a lack of affordable housing, a man in Toronto has found a unique home. There is a yurt in the backyard of a friend.

Matt, who chose not to name due to questions surrounding the legitimacy of his living situation, has lived in Yart on the western edge of the city since November. For $ 400 per month, seasonal workers can build $ 3,000 yurts, while at the same time taking advantage of the utilities at a friend’s house.

“Friends and family have expressed some concerns on a cold winter night, but did not understand how warm and toasted the yurt is.”

“Now you can enjoy more of the $ 400 rent per month.”

The yurt is round, squat-style structure and is about 8 feet long, 7 feet wide and about 6 feet high. It sits on an insulated platform and has a heater when the mat is at night while sleeping.

Half of the main sleeping area has a wool rug, and below that is a mattress foam topper. The structure also includes a round shelf for milk storage and storage.

The yurt has a round structure with a skylight in the center. (Submitted from Matt)

In a statement, Elizabeth Griberry, interim director of Toronto’s city’s licensing and standardization department, said that the city will be providing heating, plumbing and electricity supplies as well as minimizing room size and preventing moisture. Said there are minimum requirements for housing, including external processing.

“Depending on how and where this yurt is built, compliance issues can arise,” she said.

Matt told CBC News that he had a hobby of living outside after four years of cycling in North and Central America. He then tried to live outside Toronto one summer in a tent in the backyard of an annex house rented by his friend.

He said the lifestyle was right for him.

“I love the concept of taking off in winter and riding a bike, or volunteering south to enjoy the tropical climate,” he said. “A houseowner who is the owner of the house does not need to charge a rent. [while he’s travelling] Because it’s an unused space in the backyard, “he said.

Matt says the yurt is a place to sit and sleep. (Submitted from Matt)

Joe Dident, executive director of the Metrotenant Association Federation, says he is increasingly seeing such alternative living situations in Toronto.

“People will find their way, but the situation is getting smaller, more dangerous and more unique,” he said.

“for example [this instance is] As an option, the amount he is getting would have been ridiculous 10 years ago. Ten years ago, a $ 400 room was found in the house. “

Dent also noted that there are homeless camps around the city, filled with people who have no other choice.

“People can’t go anywhere,” he said.

According to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s 2020 Rental Market Report, the average monthly rate in the Greater Toronto area rose 6.8% to $ 1,452 this year.

(Canada Mortgage Corporation)

The average vacancy rate in 2019 was still low, at 1.5%.

“The challenging conditions in the rental market have allowed landlords to charge high rents to new tenants, and GTA average rent growth has significantly exceeded the state’s guideline of 1.8% in 2019.” Read the report.

Matt said that the Toronto housing market symbolizes a culture built on incorporating more than is necessary.

“We have a species that wants life a little too much fun and doesn’t mind going the hard way to do things in a better, more ethical way.”

[email protected]