Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay tribute to healthcare workers in the face of the coronavirus pandemic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share an important message with their subscribers.

The royal duo posted a new Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) to slow the spread of coronavirus and pay tribute to those who are fighting the health crisis around the world.

The first photo simply contained text with advice from WHO, including frequent hand washing and maintaining social estrangement.

The next three photos were photos of health care professionals from around the world, each wearing protective gear and holding up signs inviting people to stay home during the pandemic.

“Around the world, the response of people from all walks of life to protecting and protecting their communities has been inspiring,” said the caption. “Nothing more than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the front line, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19.”

The legend continued, expressing that Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, are “grateful” to those around the world who are fighting the virus.

“For all of us, the best way to support health workers is to make sure that we don’t make their work more difficult by spreading this disease further,” continued the legend. “No matter where you are, @WHO has shared some guidelines that can help you. You may have seen or heard them before, but they are still important today.”

Reports circulated that Markle and Harry have been diligent in their attempts to protect their homes from the spread of the coronavirus.

Daily Mail reported that Markle forces staff to wear gloves and follow a strict hygiene protocol, and to limit contact with staff in general.