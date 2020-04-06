Meghan McCain fears Trump is using coronavirus fears for his own benefit

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Co-organizer of “The View” Meghan McCain said on Monday that the White House coronavirus press conferences should be broadcast – but not because she is a fan of daily briefings.

Many members of the mainstream media have called for President Trump’s daily press conferences to be silenced or banned, with some critics comparing them to election rallies and others accusing the President of spreading disinformation. But McCain thinks that the American people must see what Trump has to say for the sake of transparency so that he cannot use people’s fears for his own benefit.

“My argument for holding the press conferences is, I think we are in a place where President Trump has always been, sort of a totalitarian president in a way that we have never seen before,” said McCain.

“My fear is that it will play on the fears of the American public in a draconian way, and perhaps do like the Patriot Act in the future, where it uses this moment to allay our fears to its own advantage”, added McCain. . “I think seeing front and center what he and his team – for my part – became even more afraid of what was going on when I saw how incompetent Jared Kushner was.”

McCain added that doctors at the White House Coronavirus task force “are doing a great job” but that other members of the administration worry him.

“My fear is that if this is a moment in time that can be manipulated by our powers, and by the government of the day, I want to hear head on what he says, no matter how badly some comments from press conferences are ridiculous, “said McCain.

Co-host Sunny Hostin disagreed, saying press conferences are a problem because Americans believe things that President Trump says and are “similar” to his election rallies.

“There are people who believe him because he is the president of the United States, and he gives false information at their own risk,” said Hostin.

Last week, President’s son-in-law Kushner had commented on the country’s medical supplies at a press conference. The following day, Trump had a tense exchange with CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang when she asked about Kushner’s comments.

