Melania Trump cancels California fundraiser amid coronavirus outbreak

Fundraising California which was supposed to be hosted by first lady Melania Trump later this month was canceled, media reports said.

The Beverly Hills rally scheduled for March 18 has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Politico.

The move comes amid concerns over large gatherings coronavirus the epidemic continues to escalate globally.

A three-day “Women for Trump” bus tour scheduled to start on Monday was also canceled during scheduling conflicts, according to a Trump campaign spokesperson.

However, sources told the New York Times that the cancellation was due to the virus, which the campaign denied.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said emergency state last week. The state has more than 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus and two deaths related to the disease.

Washington lawmakers are now dealing with the effects of the disease. Several members of Congress – Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, among them – has announced that they are quarantining themselves after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past month Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland.

The first lady is also expected to hold a fundraiser on March 25 at the Mar-a-Lago complex in Florida. It was unclear whether this event was yet to occur.