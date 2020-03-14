Men’s curling world championship abandoned in Glasgow due to COVID-19

The men’s curling world championship in Glasgow, Scotland, was canceled on Saturday morning as event organizers supported Scottish government protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our athletes, officials, staff and supporters and this cannot be guaranteed,” said World Curling Federation president Kate Caithness in a statement. “… I sincerely thank our athletes, officials and staff, as well as curling supporters around the world for their patience and understanding on this matter.”

Brad Gushue’s ice rink from Newfoundland and Labrador would represent Canada at the world championship from March 28 to April 5 after winning the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier earlier this month.

The World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George, British Columbia was officially canceled on Thursday. Gushue was skeptical when the men’s tournament went ahead as planned.

“My gut probably tells me it’s not going to go away,” said the captain at The Canadian Press in St. John’s, N.L. Thursday.

“We have just seen a report in Scotland which advises the events of more than 500 people to cancel. It comes directly from their government, which does not seem to be a very good sign.”

WATCH | COVID-19 update on CBC The National:

The NBA announced that it had suspended the rest of the regular season indefinitely after it was revealed that one of its players had tested positive for the coronavirus. Jamie Strashin also provides an update on the Blue Jays’ spring training and how they have been affected by the virus. 2:37

All ticket holders for the Men’s World Championship will receive a full refund.

The World Curling Federation is examining how it will affect qualifications for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The watchdog said it is still assessing whether the World Mixed Doubles and Senior World Championships, which were to be held in Kelowna, British Columbia, will continue as planned.

Plans for the European Division C championships in Ljubljana, Slovenia must also be determined.