Message from a patient recovered from a coronavirus to the intensive care staff goes viral: “You are all rock stars”

A patient who recently recovered from new coronavirus left a touching message on the wall of his seclusion room for the medical staff who helped take care of him while he was in intensive care. During their stay at the Cleveland Clinic, staff used the glass wall to communicate with the unidentified man to avoid the risk of COVID-19 contamination.

When leaving, the man used the same wall to express his gratitude.

“This window has been the most impactful window of my life,” he said. “The days when I watched you work hard to keep me and the rest of me alive, unable to thank you for the time you have spent in me – and even though I will probably never have the chance to bring you the same love and the same support, I want you to know that I think you are all rockstars. “

The patient said that he watched some staff “have a good night and a bad night”, but throughout “what was constant every night was that you take care of people”.

“Today I leave this intensive care unit as a changed person, hopefully for the best, not only because of your medical healing and the guidance and guidance of God, but with the knowledge that there are wonderful people who are dedicated to caring for and caring for others. God bless you. “

The message, which was shared on the Cleveland Clinic Instagram page, garnered nearly 9,000 likes in less than 24 hours.