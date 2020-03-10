Methamphetamine supply, target of organized crime by a pan-Canadian rural crime group

Organized unions suspected of causing methamphetamine-fueled crime are the focus of a Canada-wide task force tasked with developing a national strategy to combat rural crime, said the Minister of Alberta Justice, Doug Schweitzer.

Canada’s Deputy Ministers of Justice and Public Safety, who received their first call on February 27, are also considering tougher sentences for offenders, Schweitzer told CBC in an interview on Monday.

The group, co-chaired by Schweitzer and Federal Minister of Public Safety, Bill Blair, was formed after Alberta Justice forced the issue of rural crime onto the agenda at a meeting of ministers in January and proposed a national strategy.

Criminals on a “meth-bender” go from community to community stealing more and more goods to “fuel their next move,” said Schweitzer.

“And we see this type of carnage continuing to develop,” he said. “It’s really about making sure we have the capacity to tackle organized crime, which attacks people who are addicted to methamphetamine and other drugs, and to make sure we get it out of the street.”

“Part of it is beyond the scope of what we can control at the provincial level, so we really need to partner with the federal government to control the importation of the underlying precursors that allow people to make methamphetamine.”

The group aims to finalize a strategy that will be presented by Schweitzer and Blair at the next meeting of ministers this fall.

The plan for a national strategy came after Schweitzer appeared in dozens of town halls last year, which has prompted a host of new provincial measures to tackle rural crime.

Changes included presentation of plans hire hundreds of new RCMP officers, legislative changes preventing offenders from prosecuting landowners, adding 4,000 new drug treatment beds and expand drug court program.

The RCMP has already hired 20 of the 300 additional officers who join the ranks of Alberta over the next five years, said Schweitzer.

In December, Schweitzer wrote a letter to the federal Minister of Justice, David Lametti, proposing changes to the penal code to introduce aggravating factors regarding the conviction of rural offenders for the isolation of the victim, he said. -he declares.

He warned that Ottawa’s failure to respond to the growing concern of rural Canadians would exacerbate feelings of alienation from the West.

“The proof will be a long-term success here, but to date we have had a partner willing to work with us to resolve this problem,” said Schweitzer on Monday.

“No repercussions”

Jason Hines, who works in loss prevention and has started Facebook groups including Red Deer Stolen Vehicles and Community Crime Watch, hopes to see more repercussions for repeat offenders.

“I see the same scammers stealing from our stores multiple times,” Hines told CBC. “We give them (trespass tickets). They don’t care. They come back. They steal a few more things. They get caught, they get a ticket. They go to jail for a few days, get three square meals and they keep rehearsing because they know they will be absent.

“They can continue to get away with it and there is no repercussion. There must be something they are taught something different, here is an repercussion for their actions. They need to lose something of their own so they can think about it. “

The task force will also examine social issues related to rural crime such as suicide, drug use and economic factors as well as the response to the opioid crisis.

“Although it is still early in the process, we are pleased to participate in these discussions and look forward to continuing to work with our partners to improve our collective responses to rural crime,” wrote Minister of Services Christine Tell Saskatchewan Correctional Services and Police.

A draft strategy should be ready in May.