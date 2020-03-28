Mexican doctors fear coronavirus pandemic leading to grim scenario

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

In 32 years as a taxi driver in Mexico, El Senor Juan has never had a problem finding a driver – until this week.

The Global coronavirus pandemic that has shaken most of the world has left Latin America largely unharmed, but everything changed on Thursday when Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador announced that all non-essential activities would be suspended, shutting down the bustling city.

“The streets are empty, most of the shops closed and those that are open are without people, the Metrobus [is] empty and [the] the metro has a very low turnout, “Juan told Fox News in a telephone conversation. “I see people panicking, they are afraid of getting the coronavirus.”

This decision was a pleasant surprise for Health care professionals who have pleaded for more action from the President, but who fear that the decision may have come too late.

“The government has taken a very important step, but it has waited too long for this decision,” pulmonologist Dr. Jose Luis Vargas Segura told Fox News. “We must stop all movement in the country, it is the only way to stop the cases. … You can assume that more and more cases are not being diagnosed right now because we don’t have tests. “

“The government has taken a very important step, but it has waited too long for this decision.” – Dr Jose Luis Vargas Segura, pulmonologist, Mexico

HOW LONG DOES CORONAVIRUS LAST IN THE UNITED STATES?

As confirmed cases of viruses have soared worldwide – including the United States, which now leads all countries with more than 100,000 – a doctor said that López Obrador had taken a rather relaxed approach to doing in the face of the crisis, sometimes even going against the messages that doctors send to countries. But the doctor, who spoke to Fox News on condition of anonymity, fears that the worst is yet to come.

“We will see the real level of emergency at the end of March and the first half of April. We are a country with many obese people [citizens], 12 percent diabetics, 20 percent hypertension, “said the doctor. “We are a vulnerable population with limited and insensitive government and a history of corruption – a bad combination in a pandemic like COVID-19.”

When Mexico had its first confirmed case of coronavirus in late February, López Obrador tried to reassure the public.

“It is neither terrible nor fatal,” he said. “It’s not even equivalent to the flu.”

Since then, the president has continued to encourage the public to hug and socialize, tweeting a video as recently as Monday to keep people eating out together.

“Do not stop going out, we are still in phase 1,” said López Obrador in the video. “If you can do it and can afford it, keep taking the family out to eat.”

Several days later, López Obrador suspended non-essential activities, a move similar to what has been done in much of the United States, as Mexico moved to phase 2 with more than 700 confirmed cases and 12 death.

Although López Obrador waited, many local governments adopted their own measures several weeks earlier to slow the spread of the new virus in their respective communities.

“Each place [state] try to solve the problem by itself. … It’s a headless battle in Mexico, “said Dr. Victor Gomez, cardiothoracic surgeon at a general hospital in Cancun, told Fox News.

“Each place [state] try to solve the problem by itself. … it’s a headless battle in Mexico. “ – Dr Victor Gomez, cardiothoracic surgeon, Cancun

Dr. Jaime Sanchez, who runs a private practice in Guadalajara in the Angeles del Carmen hospital complex, said the president’s laid-back approach was “certainly a risky way to fight the epidemic”, but he also described it as “a smart way.”

“The passive attitude of the president was encouraged not only by his great approval throughout the country, but also by the fact that he had an attitude – let’s say responsible – to maintain the subsistence economy of this country”, said Sanchez. “I really think … that what the president is really trying to do is not to generate panic in the country and to manage the information and spread it out until it reaches the point where he asks us to do what the government is asking for, what is social. distancing in some areas.

RACE WILL BUILD TEMPORARY HOSPITALS AT NATIONAL SCALE AS CORONAVIRUS WILL SPREAD

Many states in the United States – including New York, the epicenter of the national crisis – were quick to shut down businesses and force people to stay home for the purpose of “leveling the curve” – ​​or reduce the pressure on health care infrastructure by slowing the rate of infections. However, this decision had a major impact on the American economy and workforce.

“If you thought about it or had time to analyze this public health strategy, I don’t know if you would say quarantine everyone,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a conference. press Thursday. “I don’t even know it was the best public health policy.”

However, Mexico does not have the same resources as the United States to fight a pandemic. And while delaying the closure of companies could have been a strategic economic move, it also opened the country up to potential disaster.

“A catastrophic scenario in Mexico City is very likely,” said Gomez. “Although I see Cancun or other small towns at serious risk depending on the infrastructure.”

In Mexico City, which has more than 20 million inhabitants, there are only 400 beds in intensive care units, said Gustavo Reyes Terán, head of the Mexican Coordinating Commission of the National Institutes of Health and the hospitals of high specialty, at a press conference. Across the country, there are approximately 3,000 intensive care beds.

“I work in a large hospital with more than 300 beds and the possibility of operating 60 ventilators,” said the doctor, who works in the establishment in Mexico City. “The internists we train are real hospitalists and know how to treat critically ill patients, but imagine the rest of the hospitals, they don’t all have the same infrastructure.”

Although there are more than 4,600 hospitals, Mexico has only 1.3 hospital beds per 1,000 inhabitants and as a large part of the population is distributed among rural communities of states like Tabasco, Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero, many hospitals in the country are small and lack the infrastructure to handle a major crisis.

Doctors and nurses already lack adequate equipment such as masks, gloves and respirators to adequately respond to the epidemic – a situation similar to that in the United States – however, there are far fewer case in Mexico.

“I don’t have my own protective gear, I have some basic supplies such as very effective mouth guards or disinfectants, but not my own equipment to deal with this problem,” said Sanchez. “It is assumed that private and public institutions will provide these materials to their doctors for patient care, but due to comments from colleagues in other public places, most have had problems equipping the necessary materials.”

CORONAVIRUS IN LATIN AMERICA: CASE BY COUNTRY

Vargas, who works at a hospital in Cancun, says he has the necessary equipment, but his colleagues in other states in Mexico are struggling to obtain protective equipment.

“The current situation in many hospitals in Mexico, in the states, in addition to Mexico City, has a lot of problems with this. I hear my colleagues in other states and they don’t even have masks or glasses, ”he said.

In addition, about 42% of the Mexican population lives below the national poverty line, according to 2018 data from the World Bank, which further complicates the situation as the working class struggles to find ways to put food on the table.

Puebla Governor Miguel Barbos said Thursday the poor are “immune” to the new coronavirus, saying it targets only the wealthy, apparently in response to data showing that the majority of those infected in Mexico are wealthy , according to the Associated Press.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“The government does not have strong programs to protect people who work in formal or informal commerce or public transport because they just do not act with common sense,” said El Senor Juan, the driver of taxi from Mexico City to Fox News. “We have to act for our survival by working and taking risks despite the fact that there is a call to stay at home.”

What worries Dr. Jessica Valencia, head of the respiratory therapy department at Angeles del Pedregal Hospital, is the economic fallout from a long quarantine period.

“I think a lot of Mexicans take this seriously, despite our president who certainly doesn’t take it seriously,” Valencia told Fox News. “I am really concerned not only in terms of health, but also in terms of savings during and after the epidemic. We were already weak and that is what worries me most. “