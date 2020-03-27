Mexican governor sparks outrage that poor people are ‘immune’ to coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

A state governor Mexico sparked outrage on Wednesday when he claimed that the poor are immune to the coronavirus.

Governor Luis Miguel Barbosa of Puebla state, southeast of Mexico City, said: “The majority are wealthy people” after the government revealed that three-quarters of the country’s 475 confirmed cases were from people returning from international travel.

On Thursday, the country had 110 news, according to Reuters.

“If you are rich, you are in danger,” he said at a press conference broadcast live on YouTube and Facebook. “If you are poor, no. We poor people are immune. “

Some Mexicans seem to have contracted the virus during their ski trips to Italy or the United States.

Barbosa also seemed to appeal to an old belief that poor sanitation standards increase immunity by exposing people to more bacteria.

Mexico’s assistant health secretary Hugo López-Gatell announced this week that the federal government will end all non-essential activities and that the country has closed schools across the country until April 20.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, however, resisted a stay at home order that several American states have promulgated and told reporters on Tuesday that the country would go through “the worst” in a month, according to The Guardian.

He also told Mexicans to “live their lives as usual” and encouraged them to go out to eat if they could. “I’ll tell you when not to go out,” he said in a video message on Sunday, The Guardian reported.

Eight people died of the virus in Mexico on Thursday, according to Reuters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.