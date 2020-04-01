Mexican president says rivals will take over if he isolates, experts denounce coronavirus response

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register.

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador remained firm against radical restraint measures that could help the spread of the coronavirus in his country.

This weekend, he backed off from the idea of ​​isolating himself, saying his rivals would use this time to subdue him politically and take control of the government.

“Do you know what the Conservatives want? For me to isolate myself (but) there would be no leadership (of the country) or there would be their leadership because in politics there is no power vacuum – the voids are filled and that’s what that they want, so that there is a vacuum so that they can take control … in an irresponsible way, “he said on Sunday. Mexico Daily News.

The 66-year-old president has sparked anger in recent weeks for failing to impose tougher measures against COVID-19 and for hugging his supporters and declaring that religious medals would protect him.

On Sunday, he flew commercially to the western state of Sinaloa, where he shook hands with residents, whose mother of convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera.

“The coronavirus is not the plague,” the president said in a video message on social media.

“Those of us who have an important function, a basic function, can go out on the street and work. … You can’t close a tortilla store, doctors and nurses have to keep working, the police [too] so that there are no thefts, “he said.

Mexico is just beginning to take tougher measures, including banning late Monday evening bans on non-essential public sector work and gatherings of more than 50 people.

Mexico reported more than 1,200 confirmed cases and at least 27 deaths on Wednesday morning.

Some experts warn that the sprawling country of 129 million people is acting too late and that government figures likely underestimate the true number of infections.

Mexico has done far fewer tests than many other countries – around 10,000 tests. New York State alone conducted more than 205,000 tests on Tuesday. There were also signs that the disease could be much more advanced in Mexico than the limited tests show. Three state governors have already tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Politics is very, very involved in the decision-making going on right now,” said Janine Ramsey, an infectious disease expert who works for the National Public Health Institute of Mexico, a federal research agency, and has spent 35 years of public health. career in Mexico.

“Mexico, politically, does not value scientific evidence. Why? Because it takes decision-making away from politicians, “said Ramsey.

The Mexican government has defended its policies, claiming that its strong health surveillance system gives it a good idea of ​​the evolution of the epidemic and that health experts are taking stock of the country’s fight against the virus. His goal now, he says, is to keep people at home to avoid a rapid spread that would quickly overwhelm the healthcare system.

“For most of us, especially those of us who work with infectious pathogens, there is absolutely no excuse for not testing because you cannot predict a) the answer, b) the speed of transmission, or c) people’s vulnerability “to become infected or to infect others,” she said.

“February and March are the times when we should have tested everyone.”

But many are inspired by the president himself, who said this at a press conference on Tuesday: “Soon, very soon, there will be a day of hugs and kisses in all public places”.

“We will hug because we will overcome this coronavirus crisis and the economic crisis and the social welfare crisis,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.