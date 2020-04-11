Michael Cohen left solitary confinement after punishment

Michael Cohen, President TrumpThe company’s former personal lawyer is back with the public New York federal state prison after being placed in solitary confinement.

“Michael is no longer in solitary confinement,” a source close to Cohen told Friday news. However, the source was unable to provide further details, claiming that “neither its [Cohen’s] his family or his lawyers even had the chance to speak to him by telephone. “

Cohen’s lawyer Roger Adler told Fox News on Thursday that a “verbal argument with another detainee had prompted” the transfer of his client to the special accommodation unit (SHU), a disciplinary section of the Otisville federal correctional facility. Adler added that “the completion of a routine investigation” was pending.

Reuters reported that Cohen was placed in solitary confinement after another inmate complained about his use of the Internet.

DEMAND FOR MICHAEL COHEN FROM CONTAINMENT AT HOME REFUSED IN A SCATHING ORDER

Cohen, 53, has been active on social media recently, calling on President Trump to ask the Federal Bureau of Prisons to allow nonviolent federal offenders, like Cohen himself, to be homebound during the coronavirus pandemic .

On March 24, a federal judge forcefully rejected Cohen’s personal request to shorten his sentence and place him in house arrest.

“Apparently, in search of a new argument to justify a change in his home prison sentence, Cohen is now raising the specter of COVID-19,” wrote US district judge William Pauley in the order. “The fact that Cohen would be looking to stand out for being put back into house arrest seems to be just another effort to inject himself into the news cycle.”

“Cohen did not even try to claim that he is particularly at risk compared to the other detainees,” added Pauley. “Neither does he: he is 53 years old and in good health.”

Cohen is serving a three-year sentence after pleading guilty in November 2018 to offenses that include tax evasion and lying in Congress. He admitted to illegally directing secret payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, both of whom claimed to have relationships with Trump.

Trump denied the meetings.