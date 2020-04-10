Michael Cohen placed in solitary confinement after `` verbal argument '' with detainee, lawyer says

Former President Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen has been placed in solitary confinement after a verbal argument with another detainee, Fox News learned.

“I understand that a verbal altercation with another inmate resulted in a transfer from the general population to the SHU [Special Housing Unit] pending the completion of a routine investigation, “Cohen’s lawyer Roger Adler told Fox News.

Cohen, 53, was transferred Wednesday to a special housing unit at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution, a disciplinary section of the New York State prison.

A source told Reuters Cohen was placed in solitary confinement after another inmate complained about his use of the Internet.

Cohen has been active on social media recently calling on President Trump to ask the Federal Bureau of Prisons to authorize the house arrest of non-violent federal offenders – prisoners like him – during the coronavirus epidemic.

On March 24, a judge forcefully rejected Cohen’s personal request to shorten his sentence and place him in house arrest.

“Apparently looking for a new argument to justify a change in his home sentence, Cohen is now raising the specter of COVID-19,” wrote judge William H. Pauley III in the order. “The fact that Cohen would be looking to stand out for being put back into house arrest seems to be just another effort to inject himself into the news cycle.”

“Cohen did not even attempt to argue that he is particularly at risk compared to the other inmates. He could not either: he is 53 years old and is in good health, “added the judge.

The judge noted that the “fatal flaw” with Cohen’s request for a reduced or modified sentence – made under rule 35 (b) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure – is that only the prosecution can file a request for that sentence. nature.

“Ten months after his imprisonment, it is time for Cohen to accept the consequences of his criminal convictions for serious crimes which have had serious institutional damage,” wrote Pauley. “For these reasons, Cohen’s request to reduce or vary his sentence is denied.”

Cohen began serving a three-year sentence on May 6, 2019, following a guilty plea for offenses such as election campaign financing violations, various financial crimes and false statements to Congress. He illegally directed secret payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and playboy model Karen McDougal, both of whom claimed to have had dealings with Trump. Trump denied having had these meetings.