Michael Cohen shares petition for Trump administration to send prisoners home during coronavirus outbreak

President TrumpFormer personal lawyer Michael Cohen shared a petition asking the president that the Federal Bureau of Prisons authorize the release of prisoners like him and their house arrest during the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

the petition specifically requests that federal non-violent offenders – such as Cohen – be returned home to free up prison resources.

GOPE REPRESENTATIVES FURTHER CHARGE AGAINST LAWYER EX-TROMP MICHAEL COHEN

“The federal prison camps are without adequate medical personnel and without proper medical equipment, sterilization techniques, gloves, disinfectants, masks and other necessary items,” said the petition. He submits that placing non-violent offenders in house arrest “would provide penitentiaries with additional (and much needed) medical triage and logistical space for those infected with COVID-19, the spread of which is discussed as a problem.” mathematical. certainty.”

Greater availability of prison resources is needed, the petition says, because of the costs already borne by hospitals and the complications of transporting sick prisoners.

Cohen is currently serving a three-year sentence following a guilty plea on charges of bank and tax fraud, as well as campaign finance violations linked to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. He has begun serving his sentence in a federal institution in Otisville, New York, in May 2019.

Representative Jim Jordan, the best Republican in the House oversight committee, said in january he wants Cohen to face the possibility of new criminal charges for allegedly lying to Congress.

The petition is a so-called “plea to the President of the United States to save lives” and, by Sunday morning, its target of 1,500 signatures was near.

“Without your intervention, dozens of non-violent offenders risk death and these people have not been sentenced to death,” he said.