It is a given in politics that a holder has the advantage until things go wrong, in which case the challenger obtains an advantage. So why, in the midst of panic, death and economic stoppage, Joe Biden looking like the sick man of 2020?

Biden’s plight is strange when you consider a pillar Donald trumpThe Presidency of Europe – a record unemployment rate – is evaporating. Thursday 3.3 million new unemployment claims wiped out almost half of the jobs created in the past three years, and the worst is yet to come.

Millions and millions of Americans are afraid of their health and that of their loved ones, and job losses and stock market dives steal family nest eggs. Additionally, much of the media tilts their coverage to damage Trump, which should all give Biden a boost.

Indeed, my initial assumption was that the old veep took a chance in the time of the coronavirus epidemic. His winning streak in the final primaries gave him a solid lead over Senator Bernie Sanders just before the race ended and saved Biden from focusing on his glaring weaknesses.

At the same time, Trump would be on the hot seat and the inevitable missteps would amplify the feeling of an out of control crisis, damaging if not destroying his chances of re-election.

So how was the script reversed, with Trump standing up and Biden shrinking? And what can Dems do about it?

